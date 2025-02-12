by The Solari Report

Now that the Trump Administration has been in charge of the U.S. Executive Branch for two weeks, here is what appears to be underway. Despite the chaotic appearance, the plan being implemented is highly strategic and has been in the planning stages for quite a while. Looking through the fog of Omniwar, here is what the high-speed building of the control grid looks like so far.

Digital IDs

The REAL ID is being supported with a strong push through the states. The immigration effort also appears to be supporting the combination of digital IDs plus biometrics.

Stargate Data Centers

The Stargate initiative involves the building out of data centers sufficient to support a complete control grid and all-digital monetary system.

Stargate mRNA Injections

The proposal for personalized mRNA “vaccines” for cancer (and everything else) indicates a plan to roll out the injection program sufficient to implement the Internet of Bodies and continue to lower life expectancy. Stargate funding also helps support the ongoing global rollout of “mega” vaccine factories. I am not sure how Musk’s desire to add mesh networks to our heads fits in, as I suspect they think injections can get them most, if not all, of the way—and it is much easier to market injections that are “good” for you.

Switching Fiscal Control to Central Bankers

The DOGE takeover of Treasury payment systems, combined with the purge of the civil service, is designed to end congressional control of fiscal flows and policies. This leaves the New York Fed and global central bankers in complete control of the fiscal line. As a practical matter, Musk and his team—and whatever private companies and foreign governments are now sharing those data—have replaced the Executive Branch and Congress in terms of control and operation of the fiscal side of government. So, Musk is operating as the titular “Doge” in the Venetian sense. As Steve Bannon rightly points out, Musk and the Silicon Valley crew could not care less about the American people. We might as well start calling Musk “President Musk.”

Social Credit System

It looks like the DOGE takeover of systems is setting up the infrastructure to start a social credit system as well, using federal payments. “Hate crime” accusations and entrapments are designed to assist here.

Crypto Push

The testing of an all-digital transaction system continues using private crypto, while a regulatory framework for crypto is being put in place, and stablecoins are being used to significantly improve the dollar’s ability to “dollarize” the emerging markets. Any country with a weak currency that finds itself up against a strong dollar will find its citizens recruited into the dollar through stablecoins accessed through their mobile phones and related payment apps.

Land Grab

One of the big goals is to use Bitcoin, which is a Ponzi scheme, to swap for real assets—“$500 trillion of land and minerals,” as Howard Lutnick puts it. If mandated government purchases can run up the price of Bitcoin, and then the 2% who own 70% of Bitcoin can swap their Bitcoin for land on a secret, tax-free basis, they can achieve MBT—the real core of MAGA—“Make Billionaires Trillionaires.” In addition, this will achieve the shutting down of federal cash flows and credit to average people, dramatically lowering the economic footprint of the average American. (Climate change was not working, but plunder will.) The land-grab play can be done through Lutnick and the sovereign wealth funds as well as Treasury through a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

Gaza Genocide

To build part of the control grid, they need to move the Palestinians out to Jordan and Egypt—or continue to genocide them. It seems that there is a bit of a stall on who will take responsibility to get that done. Either way, it appears they believe they need Gaza’s land, water, and oil and gas to complete the control grid, so the Palestinians need to go. The picture is still somewhat unclear about how this will happen and how they will finish clearing out Ukraine.

Marketing

A wide variety of ridiculous cultural and unethical medical schemes have built up hatred to a fever pitch—70-plus genders, transgendering kids, late-term abortions, money laundered to NGOs, and destruction of women’s sports, to name but a handful. Doing lots of different actions to cancel all these things is so delighting Trump’s supporters that they have failed to notice the shredding of the Constitution and the illegal coup. This is combined with crypto speculative profits and massive entrainment pumping through TV and the Internet—likely through porn, gaming, and crypto sites as well as TV sports—to further support the coup and inspire the crowd to despise and/or ignore any liberal or person who tries to warn that DOGE’s access to and use of Treasury’s payment systems, and other actions underway, are massive violations of the Constitution and laws. All you have to do is shadow ban and deride anyone who suggests that the proper response is to enforce the law.

The marketing pitch is that “past lawlessness justifies current lawlessness”; canceling all sorts of heinous, ridiculous, and wasteful expenditures helps promote this. There is little understanding that where that cancellation is done illegally, the courts will often reverse it, and the costs will often be more than the savings. That is what happened to the neocons during Bush I; this is a classic neocon strategy. As the general counsel at HUD (later governor of Oklahoma and executive director of the American Bankers Association) once said when it was pointed out that it was illegal to abrogate a binding contract with a private enterprise: “F**k ‘em! By the time they win in court, we will be gone.” If you know what you are doing, you could cancel all of this stuff relatively quickly on a legal basis, but it does not look like that is happening.

The freedom-fighting community is betting big on RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard going into the administration, not understanding that they are full-on supportive of the land grab and Gaza genocide—which are the big plays. The administration has done a great job of furthering those two picks while muzzling the freedom-fighting community that is hoping to make progress on health, food, and other selected issues. The control grid and the land grab will override any progress made on those fronts, unless it is stopped, which it still can be.

Weather Warfare

This is one of the plunderers’ “aces in the hole.” Weather warfare will continue to support the land grab on an ongoing basis and comes with the ability to manipulate the media—old and new—to suppress the death counts. The takeover of TikTok was necessary for this purpose.

The Bottom Line: This Is a Coup

Last June, I said on Money & Markets that the leaders of the push for a totalitarian control model and the central bankers had decided to back Trump because he could deliver the conservatives into the model. What is happening now has been in the planning at least since then; Trump and Musk are simply Kabuki theater. What I underestimated was the speed at which they would proceed with a full-on coup. However, given that the Department of Defense (DOD) and intelligence agency clouds have all been digitized and put into the hands of Silicon Valley, a complete reengineering of the U.S. government through the digital systems is now possible at high speed.

One big question is how much they will cut off the federal flows. The more federal payments you cut, the faster you can do the land grab, the cheaper the price, and the faster you can force everyone onto an all-digital monetary system. However, if you can mandate government purchases of Bitcoin, you can run the price high and keep your supporters drunk with speculative profits while you put everything else in place. The first trial balloon I heard on using Bitcoin for the land grab—a proposal to shut down all federal flows overnight—was back in 2017, and it amounted to full-on “shock doctrine.” Solari’s deep-dive report for the 3rd Quarter 2024 Wrap Up is on plunder and goes through case studies of how this has been done globally. The folks who have done this—in Russia, in Eastern Europe, in Latin America—have sometimes said that after they finished with the world, they would do North America.

This is a coup. The goal is to destroy the Constitution once and for all. If they succeed, the central bankers will have complete control, as Bank for International Settlements (BIS) general manager Augustín Carstens has openly described. Notice that the New York Fed continues to run the debt and make sure the payments flow, and the markets have not reacted in any dramatic way. That is because the smart money is comfortable with what is happening, and in fact, has generally anticipated what is happening. The U.S. Executive Branch does not run the dollar system, and they can only do what they do if the central bankers continue to allow the payments to flow in and out.

My recommendation to all of us is to bring as much transparency to this as quickly as possible, and implement whatever is possible in your state to protect the Constitution and individual sovereignty. Do everything possible to protect the analog systems and cash and checks; see What the States Can Do. And from now on, as one brilliant ally suggests, I am going to refer to Musk as “President Musk” to help the MAGA team understand what is really happening.

If the current effort is successful, our children and grandchildren will never know the blessings that we have known. Human civilization can stop, but only if we let it. Keep freedom in your prayers and remind yourself that the bigger the breakdown, the bigger the breakthrough. May this year be endowed by grace and the miraculous shifts that divine intelligence can bring.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.