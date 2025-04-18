Trump Admin Orders Social Media Review on Gaza
Visitors to the U.S. from all but 43 countries subject to vetting of posts since 2007
Secretary of State Marco Rubio today ordered the vetting of all visa applicants who have been to the Gaza strip since 2007, according to a diplomatic cable marked “SENSITIVE” that we obtained.
The order applies not just to Palestinians but also anyone there for any period of time, including NGO workers and people there in an official or even diplomatic capacity.
“To strengthen vetting procedures, effective immediately, the Visa Office requires consular sections conduct social media vetting for all visa applicants with presence in the Gaza Strip since 2007,” the cable’s summary says. (2007 is the year that Hamas gained control of the Gaza strip.) The cable goes on to say that the social media screening “includes NGO workers and those present in an official or diplomatic capacity.”
The new directive represents an expansion of an earlier Rubio order directing staff to conduct a “social media review” of student visa holders, which I reported on last month.
Some countries are exempt, however, under a waiver program. A visa is a document that allows a foreign national to enter a country for a specific purpose and duration. Since 9/11, countries have negotiated with the U.S. to be part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), except for visitors who intend to work or study in the U.S. or intend to stay for more than 90 days.
Currently there are 43 countries that are part of the VWP, mostly Europeans. Those countries include:
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brunei
Chile
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
San Marino
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
In other words, if you’re from a rich country, or you're white, or from Qatar (where Hamas officials hang out), no problem. Welcome to America!
