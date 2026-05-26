The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1h

You can bet they all were doing it. They hid it among family members.

Trump does appear to be a walking talking arrogant narcissistic hypocrite.

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Adam Antium's avatar
Adam Antium
2h

Who the hell cares what controlled op Joe Rogan says? Why is he even mentioned in that tweet? And of course Trump is insider trading, it’s obvious.

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