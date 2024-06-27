Tractor Supply is the New Bud Light. It's one of the most beloved brands 🇺🇸 by conservatives, but what does it really stand for under CEO Hallawton's leadership?

• LGBTQIA+ training for employees

• Funding pride/drag events

• They have a DEI Council

• Funding sex changes

• Climate change activism

• Pride month decorations in the office

• DEI hiring practices

• LGBTQIA+ events at work

