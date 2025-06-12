by Scientific Progress

THE Toxicity of Methylene Blue

Video interview of Dr. Breggin by Dr. Lee Vliet

https://rumble.com/v6u1ua9-faith-over-fear-may-27-2025-the-toxicity-of-methylene-blue.html

“There was some initial euphoria, but the depression and withdrawal were awful. Don’t recommend it.”

Article by the Breggins:

RFK Jr. and Methylene Blue

Many well-known individuals have spoken highly about methylene blue, including Joe Mercola, Robert Malone, and Alex Jones. Proponents are excited about the so-called enhanced oxygenation in the mitochondria, without mentioning that the drug is also a powerful monoamine oxidase inhibitor or MAOI with very dangerous stimulatory effects on four basic transmitter systems: dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.

Why is it so rarely emphasized that methylene blue is an MAOI? Because anyone familiar with pharmacology would immediately think of the grave risks associated with this class of drugs, including serotonin syndrome, malignant hypertension, and general over-stimulation with loss of judgment, all of which are made more likely when MAOIs are taken along with a dizzying array of ordinary foods and dozens of other drugs.

As a readily available confirmation of the adverse effects of methylene blue, go to Drugs.com and its section on methylene blue (Methylene Blue Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long Term). Be sure to scroll far enough down the pages harmful drug reactions to read the section “For Healthcare Professionals.”

Methylene blue is as least as dangerous as the most dangerous psychiatric drugs!

Methylene blue gained enormous publicity when RFK Jr. was photographed on an airplane putting several drops of a blue fluid into a glass of what looked like water. Since then, he has refused to comment on this stunning event. But Alex Jones has been vigorously selling methylene blue and stating as part of his ads that he has been talking to RFK Jr., whom Jones describes as a great fan of the drug.10

“But It’s All About Taking a Low Dose”

Do not fall for the popular defense that smaller doses are safe. The most reliable measure of an intoxicating dose is the effect it is having on you. If you experience a “miracle” of increased energy and strength or a subjective feeling of much better memory and cognition, then you are intoxicated. The neurotoxin has put your brain and mind into overdrive, much as methamphetamine or cocaine could also do. Your brain and mind are actually being rendered dysfunctional, and you risk permanent brain dysfunction or damage, as you would from any other stimulant that’s stronger than caffeine.

Because the neurotoxin is impairing your frontal lobes, the greater the effect the drug seems to have, the poorer will be your judgement about it. That is what I call “medication spellbinding” (intoxication anosognosia).11

This is an important lesson about all neurotoxins: Whether they are making you feel better or worse, the effect is coming from drug intoxication that is rendering your brain and mind less flexible and less functional. This is what I call the brain-disabling principle of all treatment drugs, ECT, and the rarer lobotomy. And it applies to all psychoactive drugs such as alcohol, marijuana, or nicotine. The better off they make you feel — including “thinking more clearly and quickly,” “more sociable,” “more relaxed,” “more energetic” or even “happier” — the more harm the drug is doing to your brain! And the less accurate your self-perception and judgement will be.

As a simple test, while you remain completely sober, go to a party where people are drinking, smoking pot, or doing MDMA. Are the people genuinely relating to each other, or are they instead mildly euphoric with each other? Are they “prosocial” or actually narcissistic in how they relate? Are they really being more intelligent and more imaginative, or do they actually seem surprisingly stupid and boring?

“But the Establishment Always Keeps the Good Drugs from Us?”

Also, don’t be fooled by statements like, “It’s the establishment hiding the good drugs from us.” In fact, the establishment has known about methylene blue since the 19th century, but it was too toxic to be sent for testing by the FDA. The FDA has grandfathered it into use as an antidote to methemoglobinemia, but the FDA has never tested it for safety!12

Then, in the 20th century, the pharmaceutical industry began to tweak methylene blue to make some of the most neurotoxic antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs in history.

Separately, the drug has been found to increase the rate of utilization of oxygen by the mitochondria. This has made it an antidote to certain poisons. But remember, artificially increasing normal mitochondrial function is causing a dysfunction within the body’s natural functions, which in no way guarantees a good outcome under normal conditions because homeostasis is being disrupted. Proving that a drug changes normal functioning, by reducing or increasing the function, proves that it is probably toxic to the body or brain. It makes them very hazardous while making any anticipated good outcome highly speculative.

Especially beware of drugs that “might” be useful for improving “cognition” or “dementia,” goals that would be on anyone’s wish list. In areas that involve the brain, and especially those that involve mental functioning, one “magic bullet” after another in psychiatry has turned out to be just one more deadly bullet.

In fact, the symptoms people are getting from taking store-bought methylene probably have little or nothing to do with its impact on mitochondrial use of oxygen. Alex Jones correctly describes the effects on him and others, sometimes dramatically within 30 minutes, as a “stimulant.”13 The actual subjective experiences of greatly increased strength and endurance, increased focus and memory, even increased happiness, when caused by a drug, are an intoxication from a neurotoxin. The “good results” from methylene blue mimic those of cocaine and methamphetamine. Both methylene blue and methamphetamine and cocaine overstimulate four major neurotransmitters in the brain, including serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. The MAOIs, including methylene blue, and the classic stimulants have been compared, and their mechanisms of stimulating these excitatory neurotransmitters differ somewhat but also overlap.14

The dangers of methylene blue are well-documented, and they can be made worse, and even lethal, by combining them with innumerable common foods, including cheese, soy products, and beer. They also become more lethal when combined with dozens of other types of drugs that also stimulate one or more of the same neurotransmitters, including all antidepressants, some antipsychotics, and many over-the-counter medications for colds, allergies, and asthma. There is simply no way for anyone to keep track of them all or even to publish a complete list of them.

I have heard Alex Jones say correctly on his show that methylene blue is a “stimulant,” but he adds that they have no harmful effects. This kind of peddling of the drug has been going on throughout the freedom and natural health communities.

As a psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and medical expert in legal cases, I am very familiar with the adverse effects of the MAOIs like methylene blue and have written about them in scientific articles and books.15 Caution is advised when withdrawing from them because they can cause withdrawal reactions similar to methamphetamine or cocaine, including crashing.

RFK Jr and MDMA and the So-Called Hallucinogens

At his April 30, 2025, televised cabinet meeting, when the Secretary of the VA, Doug Collins, was finished reporting to him, Trump asked Secretary Collins a question that caught the Secretary off guard:16

President Trump (at 22:13): Thank you, Doug. How are you doing with the suicide rates? Secretary Doug Collins It’s tough, Mr. President, and that’s something that we’re looking at. This is something that we’ve had $588 million that has been spent over the last four or five years on prevention, and yet the numbers stayed at 17 or 21, wherever you want to have it. We’re now opening that back up, taking in nonprofits. We’re bringing in others who have things that are actually looking at it. I’ve worked with Secretary Kennedy and others on the idea of we’re opening up the possibility of psychedelic treatment and others that give us an opportunity. We’ve got to research it, make sure it’s good, but it’s opening up that possibility. [bold added]

On December 3, 2024, Veterans Affairs of the VA had already announced the receipt of a $1.5 million grant to study MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and alcohol disorder. It described it as the first department-funded research on psychedelics in five decades.17

