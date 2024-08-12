by Craig McKee

Government keeps focus away from WTC evidence

If you made this story up, a lot of people wouldn’t believe it.

And a lot of people don’t.

The supposed “mastermind” of 9/11, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, still has not been convicted of anything despite having spent the past two decades in the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Charges against him and four others (Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, Ammar al-Baluchi, and Mustafa Ahmad al Hawsawi) were announced in 2008 with proceedings starting in June of that year. Incredibly, 16 years later the cases have not advanced past the pre-trial phase.

On July 31 of this year, the Biden Administration offered Mohammed and two of the original accused a plea deal that would see them plead guilty in return for escaping the death penalty. This decision, however, provoked anger from some 9/11 family members who want to see the three executed.

As a result of the uproar, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked the deals two days later. Just when it seemed like the case was finally being closed, the closure that some were hoping for would again slip out of reach.

Austin’s decision to revoke the plea deals was criticized by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who wrote on X: “I urge Secretary Austin to reverse this deeply disappointing decision, which denies finality and justice to 9/11 families and exposes yet again the lack of independence that has haunted the military commissions from the outset."

Mohammed did allegedly confess to the crimes he was charged with but only after being tortured. And it is the torture endured by the defendants that has undermined the supposed confessions and contributed to the extreme delays. For example, original defendant Ramzi bin al-Shibh was judged in 2023 to be too psychologically damaged from CIA torture to defend himself.

Judge and political commentator Andrew Napolitano wrote in August 2023 that it was the use of torture that really forced the U.S. government to negotiate plea deals with Mohammed and the other defendants.

He wrote: “…government lawyers reluctantly agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — whom the government says planned the 3,000 murders of 9/11 — in order to avoid defending the tortures that the CIA inflicted upon him.”

Given that it has been 16 years since the original announcement of the charges – and given that the case is still in the pre-trial stage – one can’t help wondering if this trial will ever end. And maybe that’s the intention. As the trial drags on year after year, the focus stays on Mohammed and his fellow “Islamic terrorists” while all possible inside conspirators remain free.

Of particular interest to those who have researched the World Trade Center evidence is that at one point, Mohammed’s lawyers requested that government prosecutors make samples of the debris from WTC Building 7 available for testing by the defense. The government denied the request. For more details on that, check out Andy Steele’s 9/11 Free Fall interview with C-VINE’s Linda Forsythe.

Craig McKee is a writer for Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and the creator of the blogs Truth and Shadows and Thought Crimes and Misdemeanors.

