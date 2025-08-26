Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

While urging the White House to speed up bomb deliveries to Israel, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) was also adding defense contractors like Lockheed and Northrop to his portfolio.

In the months after Israel’s assault on Gaza began, Torres became one of the most outspoken Democrats in Washington demanding uninterrupted arms shipments, often breaking ranks with his Democratic colleagues. In October 2023, he signed a letter to President Biden opposing calls for de-escalation and urging an increase in weapons transfers. When Biden briefly paused shipments of 2,000-pound bombs in May 2024 out of concern they would be used in attacks on Rafah, Torres lashed out at the decision and even joined Republicans in backing a resolution to override it.

Torres also voted for the $17 billion weapons package to Israel that passed Congress in April 2024, and he has consistently opposed Democratic calls for a ceasefire, arguing that any suspension of U.S. military aid would amount to siding with Hamas. After the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, Torres responded by voting with Republicans to sanction the court.

All the while, Torres’ recent financial disclosures show his portfolio was newly invested in the same companies whose products were being shipped to Israel. In a recently filed report, he disclosed stock purchases made in September 2024 in Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris—three of the largest U.S. weapons companies supplying Israel’s military. The trades were not reported until nearly a year later, far past the 45-day deadline required under the 2012 STOCK Act. Torres had never previously disclosed owning corporate stocks before these purchases, and he has since amended his 2024 financial disclosure to reflect these holdings and others.

