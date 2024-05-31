Top Study: Carbon Emissions CANNOT Cause ‘Global Warming’
A bombshell new peer-reviewed study has provided conclusive scientific evidence proving that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Earth’s atmosphere cannot cause “global warming.”
by Frank Bergman
Dr. Jan Kubicki led a group of world-renowned Polish scientists to study the impact of increases in CO2 emissions on the Earth’s global temperatures.
However, not only did they find that higher levels of CO2 made no difference, but they also proved that it simply isn’t possible for increases in carbon dioxide to cause temperatures to rise.
Kubicki and his team recently published three papers which all conclude that Earth’s atmosphere is already “saturated” with carbon dioxide.
This saturation means that, even at greatly increased levels of CO2, the “greenhouse gas” will not cause temperatures to rise.
Kubicki et al. summarize their evidence by noting that as a result of saturation, “emitted CO2 does not directly cause an increase in global temperature.”
Current levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are around 418 parts per million (ppm) but the scientists state that past 400 ppm, “the CO2 concentration can no longer cause any increase in temperature.”
The saturation of CO2 in the atmosphere is the hypothesis that dares not speak its name in mainstream media, politics, and across much of climate science.
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Net Zero” collectivism agenda is doomed without the constant fearmongering of a so-called “climate crisis.”
One of the key propaganda messages behind this “green agenda” is that humans are responsible for the ever-warming climate by burning hydrocarbons and releasing CO2 into the atmosphere.
The saturation hypothesis is complex, but in simple terms, it can be described by the example of loft insulation in a house.
After a certain point, doubling the lagging will have little effect since most of the heat trying to escape through the roof has already been trapped.
Carbon dioxide traps heat only within narrow bands of the infrared spectrum.
1) Ideal gas laws DEFINITIVELY PROVE that CO2 does not cause global warming and in fact release of CO2 follows a temp rise in a closed system to keep it balanced (Temp rises, releasing trapped CO2 from water, inc. frozen ground).
2) Ice core records and tree rings also prove CO2 does not cause global warming.
3) Real science shows we are headed into a mini ice age - It's undeniable if searching via an uncensored search engine IE yandex.com
4) “Global warming” is globalist propaganda to control economies and divide/demoralize people for a system of global slavery. Control energy → control economy → control national/local governments.
FAKE ANTHROPOGENIC GLOBAL WARMING
Bottom line is that the Ideal Gas Laws PROVE CO2 does not cause global warming. Climate is cyclical and via inductance it’s directly connected to the EMF heliosphere of the sun - Field theory is a proven theory. Ideal Gas Laws are proven laws of physics. If that’s not enough for the sell-out co-called “scientists”, ice core data and tree rings also prove the same thing: temperature rises from the sun’s activity, which releases CO2 in the ocean and permafrost, which then cools the earth, because it’s a self-balancing system. The hockey stick graph of Al Gore’s and Michael Mann hides the fact that temp rises first and 600 years later CO2 rises to offset the temp. So what’s real… globalist climate models that mix and match positive and negative feedback variables and cherry pick temp data, or the laws of physics and proven theories of science? The only science globalists use is psychology to instil fear for mass manipulation, media hypnosis, bribery and BS for dumbed-down parrots that like to glue themselves to highways in protest of a life-giving gas.
*****FIRE AND ICE
FIRE AND ICE REPORT WAS SCRUBBED BUT STILL AVAILABLE ON THE WAYBACK MACHINE
Journalists have warned of climate change for 100 years, but can’t decide whether we face an ice age or global warming FYI… Ideal Gas Laws prove C02 doesn't cause global warming, as do ice cores and tree rings. Positive and negative feedback variables balance each other out via pressure, temp and vol. The change catalyst is the Sun:
COOLING 1900
New York Times February 24, 1867 - The Glacial Period
New York Times February 24, 1895 - Prospects of Another Glacial Period
New York Times October 7, 1912 - Glacial Era Coming
New York Times June 10, 1923 - Menace of a New Ice Age to be Tested by Scientists
Los Angeles Times June 28, 1923 - Ice-Age Theory will be Sifted
Chicago Daily Tribune August 9, 1923 - Scientist Says Arctic Ice Will Wipe Out Canada
Washington Post August 10, 1923 - Volcanoes in Australia; Ice Age Coming Here
Los Angeles Times April 6, 1924 - New Ice-Age is Forecast
New York Times September 28, 1924 - MacMillan Reports Signs of New Ice Age
Los Angeles Times March 11, 1929 - Is Another Ice Age Coming?
WARMING 1930
Washington Post August 2, 1930 - Hot Weather
Washington Post May 3, 1932 - Second World Flood Seen, if Earth’s Heat Increases
The New York Times May 15, 1932 - Next Great Deluge Forecast by Science
New York Times March 27, 1933 - America in Longest Warm Spell Since 1776; Temp. Line Records a 25-Year Rise
Time January 2, 1939 - Warmer World
New York Times August 10, 1952 - Our Changing Climate
New York Times July 12, 1953 - The Weather is Really Changing
New York Times February 15, 1959 - A Warmer Earth Evident at Poles
New York Times February 20, 1969 - Expert Says Arctic Ocean Will Soon Be an Open Sea
COOLING 1970
Washington Post January 11, 1970 - Colder Winters Held Dawn of New Ice Age
New York Times January 27, 1972 - Climate Experts Assay Ice Age Clues
Time June 24, 1974 - Another Ice Age?
New York Times August 8, 1974 - Climate Changes Endanger World’s Food Output
Newsweek April 28, 1975 - The Cooling World
International Wildlife July-August 1975 - In the Grip of a New Ice Age?
New York Times January 19, 1975 - Climate Changes Called Ominous
New York Times May 21, 1975 - Scientists Ask Why World Climate Is Changing; Major Cooling May Be Ahead.
U.S. News & World Report May 31, 1976 - Even U.S. Farms May be Hit by Cooling Trend
WARMING 1990
New York Times August 13, 1991 - Ranges Of Animals and Plants Head North
New York Times April 16, 1993 - TV Weekend; World Ends Not With a Bang, but a Heat Wave
New York Times December 8, 2002 - Arctic Ice Is Melting at Record Level, Scientists Say
Los Angeles Times December 16, 2005 - 2005 Vying With '98 as Record Hot Year
New York Times May 20, 2005 - Warming Is Blamed for Antarctica's Weight Gain
New York Times September 14, 2005 - Using Central Park to Study Global Warming and Flooding
New York Times October 25, 2005 - No Escape: Thaw Gains Momentum
New York Times December 27, 2005 - Past Hot Times Hold Few Reasons to Relax About New Warming
Telegraph February 2, 2006 - We've Lost Our Fear of Hellfire, But Put Climate Change in its Place
SCRUBBED FROM NET BUT STILL ON WAYBACK MACHINE https://web.archive.org/web/20060816171020/http://www.businessandmedia.org/specialreports/2006/fireandice/fireandice_Bibliography.asp
I like the loft insulation example - it made a lot of sense once I read that. Wow!