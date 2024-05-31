by Frank Bergman

A bombshell new peer-reviewed study has provided conclusive scientific evidence proving that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Earth’s atmosphere cannot cause “global warming.”

Dr. Jan Kubicki led a group of world-renowned Polish scientists to study the impact of increases in CO2 emissions on the Earth’s global temperatures.

However, not only did they find that higher levels of CO2 made no difference, but they also proved that it simply isn’t possible for increases in carbon dioxide to cause temperatures to rise.

Kubicki and his team recently published three papers which all conclude that Earth’s atmosphere is already “saturated” with carbon dioxide.

This saturation means that, even at greatly increased levels of CO2, the “greenhouse gas” will not cause temperatures to rise.

Kubicki et al. summarize their evidence by noting that as a result of saturation, “emitted CO 2 does not directly cause an increase in global temperature.”

Current levels of CO 2 in the atmosphere are around 418 parts per million (ppm) but the scientists state that past 400 ppm, “the CO 2 concentration can no longer cause any increase in temperature.”

The saturation of CO 2 in the atmosphere is the hypothesis that dares not speak its name in mainstream media, politics, and across much of climate science.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Net Zero” collectivism agenda is doomed without the constant fearmongering of a so-called “climate crisis.”

One of the key propaganda messages behind this “green agenda” is that humans are responsible for the ever-warming climate by burning hydrocarbons and releasing CO2 into the atmosphere.

The saturation hypothesis is complex, but in simple terms, it can be described by the example of loft insulation in a house.

After a certain point, doubling the lagging will have little effect since most of the heat trying to escape through the roof has already been trapped.

Carbon dioxide traps heat only within narrow bands of the infrared spectrum.

