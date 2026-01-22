The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Peter Schweizer is a Jew...

Jewish Propaganda.

Like always.

The Chinese have better Technology... and better training.

Also they don't speak English.

Jewish Propaganda.

ALSO... the Chinese and Russia work close together and have actual training programs.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture