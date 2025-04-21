by Frank Bergman, slaynews

One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D., a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Deaths Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.

During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

However, although the remaining cases of SIDS have not been directly attributed to vaccines, there is still a clear correlation.

He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.

Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.

“There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

“In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine.

“Only 3% were in the subsequent ten days,” he notes.

“For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that fifty percent of the deaths happened in the first week.

“But 75 to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies.

“So, it’s real clear,” Thomas continues.

“You get a vaccine, your infant dies.

“We’ve known this for decades.

“The countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality.

“Guess where the US stands?

“We are number one in infant vaccines,” the doctor reveals.

“We are number one in industrial countries for infant mortality.

“There’s a document, 450-page legal document that has tables showing for every single disease for which we have a vaccine, there are more deaths from the vaccine than there are from the disease for which we have that vaccine.

