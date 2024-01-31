Etienne Note: From “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!: “human studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ, while 45 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or memory capacity of animals. The human studies, which are based on IQ examinations of over 15,000 children, provide compelling evidence that fluoride exposure during the early years of life can damage a child’s developing brain.”

by Flouridealert

TOMORROW: Federal Trial on Fluoridation Restarts. Watch Live!

Dear Friends,

The moment we’ve been waiting nearly four years for has finally arrived. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 31st, the final phase of our trial in federal court against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the neurotoxicity of water fluoridation will start, and you’ll be able to watch it live!

The U.S. District Court, Northern District of California has created a webpage specifically for our trial, “Due to the level of interest in this case,”according to the court. It will be used to “notify attorneys, journalists, and interested members of the public of important news and information about access to proceedings and to case information.”

The Fluoride Action Network (FAN) will also be providing regular updates and summaries of the proceedings to our mailing list and on our social media pages. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for any video content.

FAN will be using the hashtag #FluorideLawsuit on social media platforms when mentioning information relevant to the trial, and we urge you to do the same to help raise awareness.

For those who need a refresher on what occurred during the first 7-days of the trial in the summer of 2020, we’ve created a webpage with an archive of all of our previous daily trial summaries and analyses. We also have a page where you can learn more about some of our expert witnesses and their statements to the court.

HOW TO WATCH THE TRIAL:

Attend in Person: San Francisco Courthouse, Courtroom 5 – 17th Floor 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102 ·

Visitors are required to show an I.D. and follow the court’s safety protocols, including wearing masks.

Public seating in the courtroom is limited and will be first-come, first-served.

Courtroom doors will open at 8:00 a.m. each morning.

Watch or Listen: Live Stream on Zoom

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1619911861?pwd=TjVma1lnMlJlNHR3ZE9QMkFjNkFndz09 Webinar ID: 161 991 1861

Password: 912881 Join by Phone Phone: (669) 254-5252 or (646) 828-7666

International numbers: https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov.com/u/advFLxrTkx

The trial will also be recorded for the Cameras in the Courtroom program, but while court staff did tell us they would post the videos to their public webpage as soon as practical, they gave no exact timeline. FAN will share any recordings with you as soon as they're made available. Important note: the public is prohibited from recording the live stream or from using recording devices in the courtroom.

SCHEDULE

The court has set aside nine days (January 31, February 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13) for testimony and cross-examination of expert and fact witnesses. Trial days will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Pacific) and end by 1:30 p.m. Each side shall have approximately 18 hours to present their case. This includes opening statements, direct and cross-examinations, and closing arguments.

It's time to make history! Thank you to everyone who has supported our efforts to get to this point.

Sincerely,

Stuart Cooper

Executive Director

Fluoride Action Network

