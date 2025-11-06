by The WinePress

The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of the monthly publication. Revive The Table. You can preorder a physical copy on the website.

Earlier this year, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab was effectively forced out of his own globalist group he founded decades ago. Ascending to Schwab’s role, André Hoffmann - a Swiss billionaire and great-grandson of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, who founded the drug company Roche - and Larry Fink were selected as the interim Co-Chairs of the WEF.1 The WEF, as we know, is the controversial group that tells us that we, among many other controversial things, will “own nothing and be happy” by 2030.

The two indicated in August that their ascendance signified a “pivotal transition” in the WEF’s agenda, writing:

“We are honored to take on this leadership role on an interim basis at a pivotal time for the World Economic Forum. As the organization moves into a new chapter, we look ahead with clarity, purpose, and confidence in the Forum’s enduring mission. “The world is more fragmented and complex than ever, but the need for a platform that brings together business, government, and civil society has never been greater. We believe the Forum can serve as a unique catalyst for cooperation, one that fosters trust, identifies shared goals, and turns dialogue into action. “We remain optimistic. The Forum has an opportunity to help drive international collaboration in a way that not only generates prosperity but distributes it more broadly. This renewed vision can promote open markets and national priorities side by side, while advancing the interests of workers and stakeholders globally. “We look forward to helping shape a more resilient and prosperous future, and to reinventing and strengthening the Forum as an indispensable institution for public-private cooperation.”

Larry Fink heads BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager that oversees nearly $13.5 trillion2 in its portfolio - a number that continues to rapidly rise each year. BlackRock has massive amounts of control and leverage over thousands of companies across all sectors valued at $4.35 Trillion.3

Trump has had a good relationship with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump,4 noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority5 BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments. Trump said6 during that 2017 meeting: “Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017.

This brings us to tokenization. As we have discussed in the two previous issues of Revive The Table, tokenization is the new monetary financial system quietly transforming the world, digitizing all assets and money in the form of a digital, trackable, traceable, permissioned token traded on blockchain ledgers.

As a refresher - a “token,” as defined7 by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - nicknamed the “central bank of central banks” - “are entries in a database that are recorded digitally and that can contain information and functionality within the token themselves. Digital tokens can represent financial or real assets.” These assets can be virtually anything: stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities such as food or oil, things priced/measured in carbon, precious metals, “money” (so-called); and even the individual themselves becomes a token via digital ID. A token collects information8 about that underlying digital currency or asset: ownership, dates of purchase/sale, transaction dates, permissions and rights, and so forth. And, as we examined in our last report, citing an official White House document9 published in July about the future financial system, it’s not just the Trump administration building this, but the whole world is racing towards it in accordance with these globalist playbooks.

Larry Fink has been a major advocate for tokenization and digitizing assets, as I have previously reported, and just recently he restated the necessity of tokenization. In an interview with CNBC,10 Fink pronounced that “We’re at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets.”

“You know, I do believe we’re just at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets, from real estate, to equity, to bonds, across the board. […] So we look at that as the next wave of opportunity for BlackRock over the next tens of years as we start focusing on moving away from traditional financial assets by repotting them in a digital manner, and then having people stay in that digital ecosystem.”

In 2024, Fink echoed a similar sentiment11 but introduced the concept of digital ID (without saying it), revealing that everyone will have “our own identification” in this new digital sphere.

“We believe the next step going forward will be the tokenization of all assets and that means every stock and every bond will have its own, basically, CUSIP [a nine-character numeric or alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a North American financial security for the purposes of facilitating clearing and settlement of trades, which id’s most financial products]. “It will be on one general ledger. Every investor, you and I, will have our own number, our own identification. We can rid ourselves of all issues around illicit activities around bonds and stocks and digital by having tokenization…. We would have instantaneous settlement. Think of all the costs of settling bonds and stocks, but if you had a tokenization, everything would be immediate because it is just a line item. We believe this is a technology transformation for financial assets.”

Earlier this year, Fink published his “Annual Chairman’s Letter to Investors” titled, “The Democratization of Investing.”12 In it was a dedicated section to tokenization and digital IDs. He wrote (emphasis mine):

Tokenization changes all that. If the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) - the system that underpins trillions of dollars in global transactions every day - is the postal service, tokenization is email itself—assets move directly and instantly, sidestepping intermediaries. What exactly is tokenization? It’s turning real-world assets—stocks, bonds, real estate—into digital tokens tradable online. Each token certifies your ownership of a specific asset, much like a digital deed. Unlike traditional paper certificates, these tokens live securely on a blockchain, enabling instant buying, selling, and transferring without cumbersome paperwork or waiting periods. Every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized. If they are, it will revolutionize investing. Markets wouldn’t need to close. Transactions that currently take days would clear in seconds. And billions of dollars currently immobilized by settlement delays could be reinvested immediately back into the economy, generating more growth. Perhaps most importantly, tokenization makes investing much more democratic. It can democratize access. Tokenization allows for fractional ownership. That means assets could be sliced into infinitely small pieces. This lowers one of the barriers to investing in valuable, previously inaccessible assets like private real estate and private equity. It can democratize shareholder voting. When you own a stock, you have a right to vote on the company’s shareholder proposals. Tokenization makes that easier because your ownership and voting rights are digitally tracked, allowing you to vote seamlessly and securely from anywhere. It can democratize yield. Some investments produce much higher returns than others, but only big investors can get into them. One reason? Friction. Legal, operational, bureaucratic. Tokenization strips that away, allowing more people access to potentially higher returns. One day, I expect tokenized funds will become as familiar to investors as ETFs—provided we crack one critical problem: identity verification. Financial transactions demand rigorous identity checks. Apple Pay and credit cards handle identity verification effortlessly, billions of times a day. Trade venues like NYSE and MarketAxess manage to do the same for buying and selling securities. But tokenized assets won’t run through those traditional channels, meaning we need a new digital identity verification system. It sounds complex, but India, the world’s most populous country, has already done it. Today, over 90% of Indians can securely verify transactions directly from their smartphones. The takeaway is clear. If we’re serious about building an efficient and accessible financial system, championing tokenization alone won’t suffice. We must solve digital verification, too.

Clearly, tokenization and digital ID are inseparable, as we have reviewed in my previous reports. Digital ID is not just an app on a smartphone; that is the bait & switch. Digital ID is really about your personal credentials (KYC - Know Your Customer) tied to your internet and financial transactions. Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is absolutely emphatic about digital ID, so much so that he and his institution call it the “great enabler.”13

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data.

“The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

Corroborating with Fink and Blair, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - created in 1944 as a specialized agency of the United Nations, helping in “furthering international monetary cooperation, encouraging the expansion of trade and economic growth, and discouraging policies that would harm prosperity”14 - publishes a largely unknown magazine called Finance & Development; and in its September edition called “Stablecoins and the Future of Finance,”15 and in it, Prof. Yao Zeng made a shocking admission that reveals that “digital footprints are the new credit scores” from our data harvested by AI.

“Lending, once the province of bankers and loan officers, increasingly relies on AI and big data. Nonbank fintech platforms use payment records and machine learning to cut search costs, bypass collateral requirements, speed loan approvals, and reach borrowers that traditional banks often overlook. Data, in turn, flows more freely between borrowers and lenders, training increasingly precise and adaptive machines. “My research with the Indian Institute of Management’s Pulak Ghosh and Harvard’s Boris Vallee shows how this plays out in India. Small merchants who rely more on cashless payments with detailed and traceable paper trails get better access to working-capital loans. They pay lower interest rates and are less likely to default. In effect, digital footprints are the new credit scores.”

This brings us full circle, as we covered in the last edition of Revive The Table, as it was the BIS16 who endorsed a social credit score system embedded in tokens and the token holders themselves in order to enforce “compliance” and modulate “behaviors.”

Indeed, it is an unholy alliance: President Donald Trump yoking up with big-data harvesters such as Palantir, Oracle, and other big-tech companies to steal our private data and transactions, merged together with the likes of BlackRock, globalist institutions such as the UN, IMF, WEF, and the Federal Reserve and the BIS - Trump and Fink are working in lockstep together to build a digital prison state and a tokenized panopticon to usher in their “golden age,” built upon the ashes of the old system that is being methodically torn apart piece-by-piece in a controlled demolition; where quite literally everything (money, bonds and stocks, real estate, land, food and water, carbon, precious metals, identities, transactions and more) will be reduced to a token to be tracked, traced, programmed and speculated on - thus, fulfilling the WEF’s goal: You will own nothing and be happy.

Although we are not there yet, we are racing towards the eventual ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

For more on the latest research concerning tokenization, digital IDs, the control grid rollout and pre-crime surveillance state rapidly being built around the world, please consider following my work on winepressnews.com and on Substack for more in-depth reports such as this.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.