Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 was a guest on Forbidden Knowledge News where he kicked around his thesis that Donald Trump has been propped up in business by Rothschild/Zionist interests (The Rothschilds did his last major bankruptcy restructuring) while his legend was created by Zionist theatrical agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) while his best friend, Jeffrey Epstein, was an apparent Mossad agent and claimed to represent the Rothschilds in a new e-mail released under the Epstein files and was paid at least $25 million by them for consulting.

Finally, Trump's main source of campaign financing was over $420M from the Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Zionist billionaires closely tied to the "government" of Israel. The "Quid Pro Quo," Trump increased US "Aid" to Israel from around $3.2 Billion in 2016 to $3.8 Billion a year by 2018 (first term), to $20 Billion in 2024, including an additional $17 Billion Package granted during Biden but distributed under Trump.

I also took the audience through the first 14 techniques that I cover in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

About Chris Mathieu & Forbidden Knowledge News

Chris Mathieu is the host of Forbidden Knowledge News and creator of The Doors of Perception, a documentary streaming on Amazon Prime. Doors of Perception is a fearless exploration of consciousness, taking viewers on a deep dive into the profound connections between dreams, altered states, paranormal phenomena, near-death experiences, and Non-Human Intelligence contact.

