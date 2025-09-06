The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
5m

Sorry mate... EV's are for pussies

They are dangerous inefficient expensive and destroy the planet!

They are basically Trash Computers that create chemical waste...

Everyone who drives an EV is a Pedophile!

Electric Poverty Creation

How the Elites destroy the world through EV's

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/electric-poverty-creation

Anyway... Water is the Intelligent Solution for Intelligent people...

Water as energy... all problems solve.

Only idiots promote EV's.

WATER POWERED CARS ARE THE NEW REALITY

Personally I feel vindicated

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/water-powered-cars-are-the-new-reality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture