by Alan Macleod

TikTok has been under intense pressure as of late from U.S. officials, who accuse the video platform of being a hub of anti-Israel hatred. “TikTok is a tool China uses to spread propaganda to Americans. Now it’s being used to downplay Hamas terrorism,” wrote Republican Senator Marco Rubio. “TikTok needs to be shut down. Now,” he added.

Nikki Haley, another top Republican, claimed that every 30 minutes spent on the app makes Americans “17% more antisemitic [and] more pro-Hamas.”

The platform’s future remains uncertain, as President Biden approved a law that could see it blocked in the U.S. Incoming president, Donald Trump, however, has intimated that he does not favor an outright ban.

This investigation is part of a series on TikTok. A previous investigation found that, far from being a Chinese spying tool, the platform has actually hired a plethora of U.S. national security state officials to run its internal affairs. A second article explored TikTok’s fraternization with the U.S. State Department.

Spies In Our Midst

Likewise, for all the discussion that it is a hotbed of anti-Semitic prejudice turning the youth against Israel, this MintPress News investigation has found that TikTok has hired a myriad of former spooks from Israeli spying agency, Unit 8200, the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) most controversial organization. Responsible for covert operations, spying, surveillance and cyber warfare, Unit 8200 has created a vast digital surveillance dragnet for Palestinians, uses AI-generated kill lists to target Gazans, and pioneered worldwide spying software used against politicians, activists, journalists and world leaders. It was widely reported to be behind the recent Lebanese pager attack that injured thousands of civilians.

Reut Medalion, for example, enjoyed a long career at Unit 8200, serving as an intelligence commander and later becoming head of its cybersecurity operations team. In the wake of Israel’s attack on Gaza, she moved to New York City to work as a global incident manager for TikTok’s trust and safety division. Considering the events going on in the world at the time, it is fair to wonder with what sorts of “global incidents” is she helping TikTok.

Asaf Hochman is also a longtime veteran of Unit 8200, spending far longer than standard Israeli military service requires. In 2021, TikTok hired him as their global head of product strategy and operations. Hochman now works at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Omer Carmeli is currently TikTok’s global marketing manager. But this was not always so. Between 2004 and 2007, he was a field operations specialist with Unit 8200, serving throughout Israel’s 2006 War on Lebanon and Operation Summer Rains, the IDF’s four-month attack on Gaza.

Einav Meir was an intelligence analyst with Unit 8200 until 2015. She is now a client solutions manager at TikTok.

Omri Hollander, a client solutions lead with the global video platform, followed the same Unit 8200 intelligence analyst to the TikTok pipeline.

Diana Shpakovsky Magen, meanwhile, was once both an intelligence analyst and training commander at Unit 8200. After she left the military, she worked in tech and is now an account manager for TikTok. Shpakovsky Magen’s dates of service align with Operation Cast Lead, the 2008-2009 campaign against Gaza widely seen as one of the worst war crimes of the 21st century (until Israel’s current campaign vastly surpassed it). What her role as a commander was during the campaign is unknown.

