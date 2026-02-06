by Christopher Cook

With all the insane things happening today, it’s easy to forget all the insane things that happened yesterday.

What does it matter? Why bring up the past?

Simple. Some things just should never be forgotten or forgiven.

Here are three:

#1 Remember when (allegedly) Bill Ayers wanted to Murder 25 million capitalists ?

I asked, “Well what is going to happen to those people we can’t reeducate, that are diehard capitalists?” And the reply was that they’d have to be eliminated. And when I pursued this further, they estimated they would have to eliminate 25 million people in these reeducation centers. And when I say “eliminate,” I mean “kill.” Twenty-five million people. I want you to imagine sitting in a room with 25 people, most of which have graduate degrees, from Columbia and other well-known educational centers, and hear them figuring out the logistics for the elimination of 25 million people and they were dead serious.

Ayers denies saying this, claiming that Larry Grathwohl made it up. However, Ayers also said, in a 2001 New York Times interview, “I don’t regret setting bombs” and “I feel we didn’t do enough.” And in 1970, he said, “Kill all the rich people. Break up their cars and apartments. Bring the revolution home, kill your parents, that’s where it’s really at.”

Kill your parents? Really?

The guy has been a college professor and a trusted advisor to politicians. Has he repudiated this former version of himself? I highly doubt it. Saying “kill your parents” is next-level stuff. It’s more than in-the-moment hyperbole.

Even if we were to give his carefully curated repentance the benefit of the doubt, we still know that if a right-winger had said things like this, he would never have been forgiven, welcomed back into academia, or allowed in polite society ever again.

At some point, we need to stop giving people credit for their “good intentions” and call them out for the monstrous ideology to which they adhere.

#2 Remember when the Netherlands declared war on farmers and food?

Eva Vlaardingerboek is still fighting for issues like these. And you know what she has gotten for her trouble? Well, most recently, she was banned from entering the United Kingdom.

They’re all in on it.

#3 Remember when someone declared war on the Amish, and on food production in general?

The East Palestine explosion, on its own, could have just been a terrible accident. However—and I am sure you remember this—it was but one of a series of events that all occurred during a short period of time: Multiple explosions and fires at food-production facilities occurred right around then—so many, in such a short time, that it was statistically impossible for it to have been the result of random chance.

One note on statistics and random chance.

An infinite number of monkeys typing on an infinite number of typewriters for an infinite amount of time will never recreate a work of Shakespeare. Shakespeare’s works required a goal-directed mind. The monkeys will never produce anything more than random gobbledygook.

Similarly, that many disasters in food production facilities and areas in that short a time required decisions by goal-directed minds. #NOTRandom

