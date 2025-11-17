The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Here I am brimming with excitement over reading this article. Like many of your articles, I find highly inspiring and invigorating. Then at the last line - "the sooner you turn to god..." Yikes, that crazy other myth like the myth of representative government. What a sinker that is, I hear it a lot. Nonetheless I'd like to show how nobody can represent you but yourself - and that we can do that now very easily because we have advanced to having technology which changes everything, and it could be in a good way (if we had open information and freedom of expression)

1. The districting is a dog's breakfast. There is no equality in a person's vote this way. The districts need to have the same number of people in each one, or close to the same.

2. Voting for people rather than proposals is totally meaningless. A person can campaign for or against various issues, then the minute they're elected - poof - they bring in bills opposite to what they campaigned for.

3. Voting for proposals is the only way a vote can matter.

Of course the controligarchs know this (even though the candidates may not) and that's why they let us do it.

I wish people would grow up. Only children and disabled people need to be governed. Come on people, let's be adults. Adults must not tell other adults what to do. We're all grown up now. How about the people who don't vote get together and construct a new system that is based on proposal voting? I guess people cannot imagine a world like this, where we represent ourselves.

It is quite funny to see the antics of the government when they know voting for people doesn't matter a hoot, and all the things they do to antagonize the electorate by instilling voting fraud. What a circus indeed. We need to up our game, we don't need to do things like when this voting system was founded. We have to come up to date - information now travels instantly not with horse and buggy like it did in the old days.

