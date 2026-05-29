In “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! I make the case that “government” is both completely illegitimate on its face and, obviously, being run as a criminal enterprise. The Con-stitution was either a scam from the beginning or the DUMBEST idea ever. Create a ruling class with a monopoly on violence that, supposedly, is restrained by what George Bush Jr. called a “God-Damn Piece of Paper.”

One of the reasons that “government” is such a dumb idea is that it is so easily rigged by monied interests and the recent primary election in Kentucky that saw one of the most popular congressional representatives of all time Thomas Massie, defeated in his primary by a no-name loser and “Ex” Navy SEAL: Ed Gallrein.

When you see over $30 million dumped into a single congressional primary to defeat one man, you are not watching “democracy”. You are watching the installation of a political puppet.

That is what happened to Thomas Massie — the Kentucky Republican who voted his conscience instead of taking orders. His crime? Refusing to rubber-stamp blank checks for Israel and questioning why Americans should fund foreign wars while inflation eats their paychecks and their savings.

He famously exposed in an Interview with Tucker Carlson that most members of Congress have “an AIPAC guy” I.E. a handler who is coordinating donations and delivering the AIPAC voting expectations and wishlists to the candidates they are funding and installing in the Congress. His specific quote was: “Everybody but me has an AIPAC person. It’s like your babysitter, your AIPAC babysitter”

If AIPAC-supported reps in the US House of Representatives were their own political party, they would be THREE TIMES as large as the Republicans and Democrats who refuse to take AIPAC money.

The Israel Lobby contributed at least $10 million of the $30 million war chest assembled to remove him. Donald Trump, who we have made the case was installed by Rothschild Zionist interests and is likely being blackmailed by an apparent Mossad “Brownstone Operation” run by Jeffrey Epstein, dispatched a cabinet secretary to campaign personally against a sitting Republican congressman from his own party.

Read that sentence again.

The Donor Disparity Tells the Whole Story

Massie’s challenger Ed Gallrein had around 98 campaign donors from Kentucky.

Thomas Massie had 1,545 campaign donors from Kentucky.

Gallrein’s money came from outside the district and outside the state. He was not a candidate. He was an installed political puppet— an empty suit financed by people who do not live in Kentucky, do not vote in Kentucky, and have no stake in Kentucky. They cared about one thing: removing a congressman who would not fall in line on Israel.

The $10 million dollar number was just the specific support overtly coming from the American Israeli Political Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Zionist organizations including the United Democracy Project, and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

There was even more coming from AIPAC-aligned pro-Israel donors and bundlers.

This is most troubling as the Israeli MOSSAD, their equivalent of the CIA, is widely reported to have a network of Sayanim or “Helpers” in the US that assist the Israeli intelligence agencies and could be a conduit for the known bundled donations and potentially “straw donations”( donations being made by Americans BUT secretly financed by Israel). The same Sayanim network was believed to have propped up and supported Jeffrey Epstein as well.

Cincinnati Enquirer/Kentucky reporting found Gallrein raised about $1.2 million, but only roughly $32,000 — about 2.6% — came from Kentucky. That means roughly $1.17 million (~97.4%) of his direct campaign donations came from outside the state.

When you go through Ed Gallrein’s 1800+ individual Federal Election Committee donor records from outside of Kentucky you find Banking and Israeli Interests including:

Joli Altshule - $2500 – Joli is Vice President at Goldman Sachs who lives in California according to her FEC record. She is the national co-chair of the Joshua Society, a community of Jewish philanthropists that’s part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

David Horowitz (and Family) - $13,500+ - David Horowitz is the New York-based CEO of Tasty Brands, a “government” contractor who makes what looks like complete garbage food for American K-12 school lunch programs. He is also a major donor to the American Israeli Political Action Committee (AIPAC)

Isabelle Nadler - $4500 – Isabelle Nadler is the New York-based President of the Jewish Agency for Israel – North American Council.

Jacques Gliksberg - $3500 - Jacques Gliksberg is the Florida-based CEO of Nexus Partners and a major donor to the American Israeli Political Action Committee (AIPAC)

Rebecca Adlerstein - $3500 - Philadelphia-based Rebecca Adlerstein was the co-chair of an Mizrachi Women’s Organization of America (AMIT) event to raise money for students and schools in Israel??

When 20 times more Kentuckians financially support the incumbent than the challenger — and the challenger still has more money than God — you are not looking at a grassroots campaign. You are looking at a hostile takeover by foreign-aligned interests, dressed up in a stars-and-stripes lawn sign.

Ed Gallrein’s Ground Game Was a Mirage

On election night, it has been reported and videotaped that only 30 to 40 people showed up at Gallrein’s victory party while Hundreds packed Massie’s concession speech. It appears crowd shots from the Gallrein “victory party” have been scrubbed from the net while the Associated Press video crew shot from right behind about a dozen standing spectators to make it look bigger than it was.

Picture it. The “winner” could not fill a county fairground tent. The “loser” had a movement. In what universe does a candidate with broader support, deeper donor roots, and a packed hall on election night lose by 10,000 votes to a man whose own celebration looked like a poorly attended insurance seminar?

Other US Elections Are OBVIOUSLY Rigged as Well

The 2020 Presidential Election was another RED FLAG statistically anomalous event where “Sleepy Joe” supposedly won 81 million votes… 12 million more votes than Barack Obama at the peak of his popularity and the greatest voter turnout in 112 years since Taft vs. Bryan in 1908.

Sleepy Joe’s total was a Masonically interesting 66.6% of the Voting Eligible Population and 81 Million Votes = 8+1=9 the Masonically secret number of 666 (6+6+6=18=1+8=9 ). Does any intelligent observer believe these results?

We believe the organized crime syndicate behind “government” threw the election to Biden so he could take the fall for “The Covid,” give Israel $17 Billion in addition to the usual $3.8 Billion a year on his way out the door and keep the borders open to justify the ICE Goons that populist strongman Trump would bring in during his 2nd term. They are both political puppets but they needed Biden to win in 2020 to keep to the script that had already been written.

Ed Gallrein is Illustrative of US Politicians Who Appear Installed/Bought Off by Organized Crime Israel, the Intelligence Agencies and Military Industrial Complex.

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, our thesis is that “government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations that we call Organized Crime Theory (OCT).

“Government” is obviously illegitimate on its face, easily rigged by monied interests and is being run as a criminal enterprise, with TRILLIONS of dollars flowing out the back door to identifiable interests. We recently calculated that the cost of the crooked monetary system and “government” will cost the median American wage earner ($60K annual salary) over $2.7 MILLION dollars over a 40-year career and 20-year retirement in inflation + taxes + Social Security underpayment.

At the top of the organized crime pyramid is an inter-generational organized crime system centered around Rothschild banking and central banking interests, subsidiaries, and front organizations that is primarily Jewish for the same reasons that the mafia is primarily Italian and Catholic.

We believe this organized crime system established Israel as a base of operations to give itself “diplomatic immunity,” safety from extradition in other countries, and the ability to receive hundreds of billions of dollars in “foreign aid” and repartitions where the US has provided over $300 billion (2025 dollars) since 1948 alone. German tax slaves have kicked in another $90 billion USD in “reparations” since 1952.

The US, led by Zionist funded and installed political puppets, is now illegally engaged in a foreign war for Israel, where the ultimate cost to the US has been estimated at as much as $200 billion in addition to the lives lost and potential for additional US deaths.

Donald Trump was bailed out by Zionist-connected Rothschild Inc. in 1991 during one of his six bankruptcies, was apparently swept up in the Jeffrey Epstein/Mossad “Brownstone Operation” blackmailing politicians and important people for Israel, was represented in Hollywood by Zionist Theatrical Agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) who helped raise Trump’s national exposure and “Create the Legend” of him as a successful businessman with NBC’s The Apprentice, and whose Presidential campaigns were primarily funded by Zionists, including Sheldon and Miriam Adelson who have contributed over $424,000,000 alone over three election cycles.

The US Senate is also rife with politicians who have received tens of millions of dollars from Israel for their campaigns.

The US House of Representatives has also apparently been funded and installed by Zionist Israeli interests.

Both Senators and almost every single representative from California have taken money from AIPAC!

The Same dynamic is in play in the Executive Branch, where Zionist funded political puppets like Trump and Biden appear to be forced to staff the most important positions in the cabinet, intelligence agencies, executive branch, regulatory agencies, treasury, and Federal Reserve Board with pro-Israel Zionist Jews. This is a RED FLAG LEVEL statistical improbability and not representative of the demographic makeup of the country, where Jews are around 2% of the population.

The Jewish Staff from the White House alone during the Biden Administration

We believe these same inter-generational organized crime systems have used the unlimited fiat paper tickets they create through fractional reserve banking to buy up and monopolize the media. This keeps the theft of fractional reserve banking inflation and the transfer/theft of trillions of dollars out of the “news” while allowing organized crime to further influence the easily rigged political process.

FL Congressional Rep and ex-casino exec Randy “The Hebrew Hammer” Fine, who has received almost $500K from AIPAC, was even caught illegally “Ghost Voting” ON CAMERA for other members on a bill seeking to outlaw boycotts of Israel

Interestingly, newly minted Congressman Gallrein joins the ranks of DOZENS of “Ex” Intelligence Agency Affiliated SEALS, CIA officers, and Military officers apparently being installed as a “CIA Democrats and Republicans”

Please see our article: CIA Democrats (and Republicans!) - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA, which examines how dozens of former intelligence and military-industrial officials—including Navy SEALs such as Ed Gallrein, who may have had ties to intelligence agencies—are being funded in congressional races at a RED FLAG statistically improbable rate. When the reporting of the tremendous growth of the CIA, Intelligence Agency and Military Industrial Complex-connected congressional representatives was exposed by World Socialists Website and the Art of Liberty Foundation, the numbers of intelligence agency specific reps has declined while the number of intelligence agency-adjacent “Ex” Navy SEALs has concurrently skyrocketed to 300-500X their percentage in the population as a whole. See below.

A few months ago another “ex” Navy SEAL funded by AIPAC, Senator Tim Sheehy, broke the arm of Brian McGinnis, a US Marine Veteran, who stood up in an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing to announce that “No One Wants to Fight for Israel,” Senator Tim Sheehy, another former Special Operations “Order Follower” turned “Beltway Bandit” who has received over $640,000 from AIPAC, tried to silence the Marine and broke his arm trying to eject him from the hearing.

There are also a couple of CIA-adjacent Green Berets in Congress as well!

Is the CIA and the MOSSAD installing intelligence agency-connected “order followers” who have been put through the unethically manipulative obedience techniques in basic training / SEAL BUDs training that I break down in my book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many?

I have a feeling that the majority of currently serving and veteran SEALs are not happy with this crew making the SEALs look bad… Maybe they will get ticked and help us fix the problem for good…

BTW, the author of this article was raised in the Jewish faith, Bar Mitsvahed, now self-describes as monotheistic and spiritual, loves his family and the Jewish people and is not the least bit “antisemitic.” It’s not “The Jews,” it’s Jewish organized crime hiding within and exploiting the Jewish people and religion for selfish gain. Zionism (Jewish Statism) is a “brute force manufactured consensus” political movement indoctrinated into the Jewish people… not a religion…

About The Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

What is Behind the Paywall Today?

DOZENS of hysterical Thomas Massie, Ed Gallrein, Donald Trump and AIPAC Memes!

Many memes sourced from patrick.net/memes

2

878 subscribers direct at https://patrick.net/memes

To suggest new memes, post them anywhere on

https://patrick.net/

Continue reading…

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.