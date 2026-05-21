The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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rtko's avatar
rtko
5h

In 2026 and 2028 my only redline is that the person asking for my vote must not take money from any Pro-Israel group or person and must not have voted or promised to vote to give Israel ANY money. This will be my stand until Israel has proven through their behavior that they are committed to following the rule of law.

notanotherdollar.com

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