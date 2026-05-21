The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1h

I would see if Kentucky would do write in for the general election.

Zionists billionaires supporting a racist state and working to compromise our elections. Gee haven't seen that since Zuckerberg in 2018 working with Cambridge Analytica. Boycott Divest and Sanction all their companies. Big trees can fall with many bites of small hatchets.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Cloudflare has contracts with DHS / CISA and has been aggregating national votes for sure since around 2015 (I think). It's sketchy CEO Matthew Prince was removed at CIO from three Fortune 50 corporations - and took their customer databases with him to create Cloudflare. Cloudflare is a DoD/DHS IT darling. I haven't figured out is Cloudflare was a part of this, but I'd put money on the possibility that they were behind the entire mess or somewhere in the mix.

I knew the deep state would pull out all the stops to get rid of Massie, and not care what anything they did looked like. The appropriate move right now is the people of Kentucky rejecting this outcome and demanding another vote. But, are they too physically sick and mind controlled and attacked by EMR - to act to preserve the integrity of their own state's federal elections?

This was the most egregious and blatant vote fraud at the electronic level since Al Gore was beaten by two districts in OH that got 10,000+ more votes than they had actual registered voters... and nobody in the FEC or the DOJ looked into that election either.

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