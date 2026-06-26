The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
32m

I always wondered how effective RFID actually was after it was introduced in 1999. Why is zinc easier to dispose of than Lithium? 45 days will be enough for most routes as long as there are no port strikes. Does Samsara have satellites that can read these emitters? or will they rent Starlinks? How much EMR will drivers and freight handlers be exposed to when moving and transporting hundreds of these activated stickers? Oh that's right. EMR exposure to humans is an afterthought. Not a consideration...

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