This is admittedly a 30-min rant, but I believe it's packed with all the reasons why what we're seeing unfold in DC is not only unprecedented, but a dark portend for America's future. Mass civil unrest is obviously coming in the not-too-distant future or they wouldn't be gearing up for it so damn hard.

None of the excuses I'm seeing even remotely begin to make this "okay". What is happening isn't okay at all, but it's definitely being normalized at breakneck speed. This is some praetorian guard under the Roman Empire level stuff going on.

Or a return to a king. People want a king so bad? Maybe they'll get their wish and then they will finally remember why having a king was so bad in the first place.

History keeps repeating because people refuse to finally learn it already! It's beyond sad to watch people lick the very boot Orwell warned us about.

Aaron & Melissa Dykes

Aaron and Melissa created Truthstream Media as an outlet to examine the news, place it in a broader context, uncover the deceptions, pierce through the fabric of illusions, grasp the underlying factors, know the real enemy, unshackle from the system, and begin to imagine the path towards taking back our lives, one step at a time, so that one day we might truly be free...

