The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riff's avatar
Riff
3h

Who wants to live in those places now?

Not just the price.

Reply
Share
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Alternet did this topic in 2016ish. Across the entire country, not just the cities, the minimum amount for happiness was $75K/year.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture