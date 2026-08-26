Etienne Note: Pretty soon it will be $1,000,000+ because the organized crime banks and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Here’s the short version of what it takes for a family of four to live comfortably in 2026 by state:

In Massachusetts, you’d need nearly $330,000 a year - the highest figure in the entire country. Only three states clear the $300,000 mark: Massachusetts, Hawaii, and California. At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi is the most affordable at about $188,000. That’s a full $142,000 less than what you’d need in Massachusetts.

So… how much does a family of four need in your state?

This map shows the pre-tax income a household with two working adults and two kids needs to live comfortably in every U.S. state.

The numbers come from SmartAsset (as of February 2026). They’re based on the familiar 50/30/20 budget: 50% for necessities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for savings or other goals. These aren’t bare-minimum survival numbers—they’re what it takes to live pretty well while still putting money aside.

And as Visual Capitalist notes, Massachusetts sits at the very top of that list. Massachusetts tops the ranking, with a family of four needing $329,555 per year to meet the 50/30/20 benchmark.

Hawaii follows at $313,165, while California ranks third at $302,682.

Rank State Income needed for family of four (2026)

1 - Massachusetts - $329,555

2 - Hawaii - $313,165

3 - California - $302,682

4 - Connecticut - $298,189

5 - New Jersey - $295,110

6 - New York - $291,533

7 - Colorado - $283,213

8 - Washington - $281,798

9 - Oregon - $280,966

10 - Vermont - $280,384

11 - Alaska - $272,064

12 - New Hampshire - $267,904

13 - Rhode Island - $264,659

14 - Minnesota - $263,078

15 - Maryland - $257,837

16 - Maine - $250,931

17 - Montana - $249,434

18 - Pennsylvania - $247,936

19 - Illinois - $244,109

20 - Virginia - $242,944

21 - Nevada - $242,278

22 - Indiana - $241,696

23 - Wisconsin - $238,451

24 - Arizona - $236,870

25 - Utah - $235,789

26 - Delaware - $228,134

27 - Ohio - $226,221

28 - Idaho - $226,054

29 - Florida - $223,392

30 - New Mexico - $223,142

31 - Nebraska - $223,059

32 - Missouri - $217,734

33 - Georgia - $214,573

34 - Michigan - $214,323

35 - South Carolina - $212,909

36 - North Carolina - $212,410

37 - Wyoming - $212,410

38 - Oklahoma - $211,910

39 - North Dakota - $210,496

40 - Kansas - $207,917

41 - Iowa - $204,422

42 - Texas - $203,424

43 - West Virginia - $202,592

44 - South Dakota - $201,760

45 - Alabama - $198,931

46 - Louisiana - $197,933

47 - Tennessee - $197,267

48 - Arkansas - $195,437

49 - Kentucky - $194,854

50 - Mississippi - $187,533

Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York aren’t far behind, bringing the number of states with comfortable-income thresholds above $290,000 to six.

Colorado and Vermont Make the Top 10

As expected, many of the highest income thresholds are concentrated in the Northeast and along the West Coast.

However, Colorado has the seventh-highest threshold in the country at $283,213, ranking above Washington and Oregon.

Vermont rounds out the top 10 at $280,384, despite having the second-smallest population of any U.S. state. Meanwhile, nearby states like New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island all fall outside the top 10.

Just Six States Come in Below $200,000

Despite the wide range in living costs across the country, only six states have a comfortable-income threshold below $200,000 for a family of four.

Mississippi ranks lowest at $187,533, followed by Kentucky. The states of Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama also fall below the $200,000 mark.

The gap between Massachusetts and Mississippi exceeds $142,000 per year, meaning the Massachusetts benchmark is about 76% higher.

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