Etienne Note: Pretty soon it will be $1,000,000+ because the organized crime banks and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation
Here’s the short version of what it takes for a family of four to live comfortably in 2026 by state:
In Massachusetts, you’d need nearly $330,000 a year - the highest figure in the entire country. Only three states clear the $300,000 mark: Massachusetts, Hawaii, and California. At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi is the most affordable at about $188,000. That’s a full $142,000 less than what you’d need in Massachusetts.
So… how much does a family of four need in your state?
This map shows the pre-tax income a household with two working adults and two kids needs to live comfortably in every U.S. state.
The numbers come from SmartAsset (as of February 2026). They’re based on the familiar 50/30/20 budget: 50% for necessities, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for savings or other goals. These aren’t bare-minimum survival numbers—they’re what it takes to live pretty well while still putting money aside.
And as Visual Capitalist notes, Massachusetts sits at the very top of that list. Massachusetts tops the ranking, with a family of four needing $329,555 per year to meet the 50/30/20 benchmark.
Hawaii follows at $313,165, while California ranks third at $302,682.
Rank State Income needed for family of four (2026)
1 - Massachusetts - $329,555
2 - Hawaii - $313,165
3 - California - $302,682
4 - Connecticut - $298,189
5 - New Jersey - $295,110
6 - New York - $291,533
7 - Colorado - $283,213
8 - Washington - $281,798
9 - Oregon - $280,966
10 - Vermont - $280,384
11 - Alaska - $272,064
12 - New Hampshire - $267,904
13 - Rhode Island - $264,659
14 - Minnesota - $263,078
15 - Maryland - $257,837
16 - Maine - $250,931
17 - Montana - $249,434
18 - Pennsylvania - $247,936
19 - Illinois - $244,109
20 - Virginia - $242,944
21 - Nevada - $242,278
22 - Indiana - $241,696
23 - Wisconsin - $238,451
24 - Arizona - $236,870
25 - Utah - $235,789
26 - Delaware - $228,134
27 - Ohio - $226,221
28 - Idaho - $226,054
29 - Florida - $223,392
30 - New Mexico - $223,142
31 - Nebraska - $223,059
32 - Missouri - $217,734
33 - Georgia - $214,573
34 - Michigan - $214,323
35 - South Carolina - $212,909
36 - North Carolina - $212,410
37 - Wyoming - $212,410
38 - Oklahoma - $211,910
39 - North Dakota - $210,496
40 - Kansas - $207,917
41 - Iowa - $204,422
42 - Texas - $203,424
43 - West Virginia - $202,592
44 - South Dakota - $201,760
45 - Alabama - $198,931
46 - Louisiana - $197,933
47 - Tennessee - $197,267
48 - Arkansas - $195,437
49 - Kentucky - $194,854
50 - Mississippi - $187,533
Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York aren’t far behind, bringing the number of states with comfortable-income thresholds above $290,000 to six.
Colorado and Vermont Make the Top 10
As expected, many of the highest income thresholds are concentrated in the Northeast and along the West Coast.
However, Colorado has the seventh-highest threshold in the country at $283,213, ranking above Washington and Oregon.
Vermont rounds out the top 10 at $280,384, despite having the second-smallest population of any U.S. state. Meanwhile, nearby states like New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island all fall outside the top 10.
Just Six States Come in Below $200,000
Despite the wide range in living costs across the country, only six states have a comfortable-income threshold below $200,000 for a family of four.
Mississippi ranks lowest at $187,533, followed by Kentucky. The states of Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama also fall below the $200,000 mark.
The gap between Massachusetts and Mississippi exceeds $142,000 per year, meaning the Massachusetts benchmark is about 76% higher.
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