The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6h

We the people have been literally screaming at the uS congress to stop all wars and foreign resource theft for years. The only people left who can do this now, are the lesser magistrates inside all of these military organizations (the enforcers).

Their officers are mind controlled careerists, or blackmailed "rising stars" alumni of the Council on Foreign Relation's year-long indoctrination Fellowship (See the Kay Griggs interviews & the work of Servando Gonzalez). Will our Lesser Magistrates in the uS military have the strength to refuse, en masse, to allow us to bomb another country for absolutely no legitimate reason?

And can they? Out of 1.5 million-ish service personnel in the uS military, vaxxchoice.com managed to help 400,000 during the deadly forced military C19 injection mandates. Only 8,000 quit in disgust (and were invited back later when the military got desperate).

So, that leaves over a million military personnel, chock full of micro-transcievers doing whatever the fascisti in the "uS intelligence complex" desire with their DARPA directed energy technology - because they don't know to detox toxic metals, graphene, and hydrogel to free their minds...

