The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

Destroy the cameras. Europeans have put bags on cameras in acts of open rebellion. It is about time that Americans learn the art of civil disobedience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anonymous Media Group's avatar
Anonymous Media Group
39m

Dayummmm!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture