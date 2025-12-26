by The Drey Dossier

The subtitle of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! is: How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government”

Did you know that behavior psychology has proven that humans are biologically programmed to watch what are perceived to be "High Status" Humans and Monkeys?

What if this fact of behavior psychology is being manipulated by the monopoly media to create manufactured celebrities who are being used to control what people pay attention to? Is this dynamic being supercharged on platforms like X/Twitter where information is being algorithmically controlled?

Here is a snippet from my conversation with Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner of Alfa Vedic. I break down my educated speculation that Elon Musk is an artificially created “High-Status Monkey” designed to steer human perception with Twitter / X. Find the entire interview HERE.

Let me explain in more detail: It turns out that monkeys and humans have an innate biological desire to see higher-status monkeys/humans. This was discovered/proven in a series of experiments conducted by Duke University Medical Center researchers Robert O Deaner, Michael L Platt, and Amit V Khera. in 2005, who hooked up male rhesus monkeys to a video monitor also connected to a hamster bottle containing cherry juicy juice. The study was entitled Monkeys Pay Per View: Adaptive Valuation of Social Images by Rhesus Macaques. The various images would keep scrolling across the screen as long as the monkeys kept drinking the juicy juice.

At any time, the monkey could stop the image to stare by NOT drinking the juice (delay of gratification), so in essence, the monkeys could pay to see certain images.

It was discovered that the male monkeys would pay to see two different types of images:

Rear female monkey hindquarters/perineum (monkey pornography) Kinda obvious… but what was even more fascinating is that they would pay to see pictures of: Higher Status Monkeys!

Monkeys live in a tribe called a troop. Every troop has a defined pecking order where the male monkeys are ranked by their ability to beat up the other monkeys. The researchers found that the monkeys would pay to see pictures of higher status monkeys in the troop/tribe. Monkey #3 would pay to see pictures of monkeys #2 & #1 but wouldn’t pay to see pictures of monkeys #4 - #20.

Television producers are using their entertainment platforms to normalize LGBTQ values in the minds of very impressionable audiences.

by Beth Brelje

While Netflix and Warner Bros. lock horns over a possible merger, some parents are worried it will expand the LGBT messaging seen in nearly half of Netflix’s children’s programming to other programs that would come under its umbrella.

Children’s programming is a powerful tool for changing culture by speaking directly to children.

By age four, most children, 58 percent, have their own video tablet, according to Common Sense Media. But the shows aimed at children can’t be trusted with your child’s brain.

Television producers are using their entertainment platforms to normalize LGBT values in the minds of very impressionable audiences, and it is becoming the rule, not the exception.

Some 41 percent of children’s shows on Netflix are pushing the LGBT agenda, according to a recently released report by Concerned Women for America (CWA).

Rob Delaney said, “My melodious voice? My broad shoulders and dancer’s undulating buttocks? I decide how those are used!”

by Ken Klippenstein

AS HOLLYWOOD EXECUTIVES insist it is “just not realistic” to pay actors — 87 percent of whom earn less than $26,000 — more, they are spending lavishly on AI programs.

While entertainment firms like Disney have declined to go into specifics about the nature of their investments in artificial intelligence, job postings and financial disclosures reviewed by The Intercept reveal new details about the extent of these companies’ embrace of the technology.

In one case, Netflix is offering as much as $900,000 for a single AI product manager.

Hollywood actors and writers unions are jointly striking this summer for the first time since 1960, calling for better wages and regulations on studios’ use of artificial intelligence. Just after the actors’ strike was authorized, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — the trade association representing the TV and film companies negotiating with the actors and writers unions — announced “a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.”

The offer prompted comparisons to an episode of the dystopian sci-fi TV series “Black Mirror,” which depicted actress Salma Hayek locked in a Kafkaesque struggle with a studio which was using her scanned digital likeness against her will.

“Having been poor and rich in this business, I can assure you there’s enough money to go around; it’s just about priorities”

