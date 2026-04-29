by Christopher Cook

I’ve had these first two videos gathering dust for a while, so I figure I ought to make a #FreedomShorts post. The third one is newer, but all three are entirely worth it.

#1 Get wrecked, Covid

This one is so good. It nukes just about every aspect of the West’s “response” to Covid (whatever Covid actually was).

#2 Get wrecked, climate change

Don’t even get me started on the absurdity and wickedness of “climate change.” Attacking carbon monoxide is one thing. Blaming carbon dioxide for anything is an attack on life itself.

And indeed, that is the point. They are criminalizing your existence—the air you breathe, the food you eat, and the energy you use. And they are stealing billions of dollars from you in the process.

I have little doubt that this “Sir Humphrey” fellow is the antagonist of whatever show this is. And yet he’s right about every word.

#3 Move over Big Brother, here’s Big Sister

This last one, from Noel Spangler and Micropixie, is more nuanced.

While we’re focused on totalitarianism of one variety, is another flavor rising?

Is Palantir just a new face for the same unblinking eye?

Might libertarians rush to embrace technologies we hope will set us free, only to discover we’ve sold ourselves into the same kind of bondage, even though it has a different name?

It’s certainly something to think about…

Continue reading…

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