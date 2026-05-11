The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Observer
8h

Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha…

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Stan Mrak's avatar
Stan Mrak
12hEdited

Why is this propaganda being reposted on a site that I rely on for telling the truth? The US is "negotiating" as if they have won this conflict, when nothing could be further than the truth. They are being humiliated and it will get worse if they continue.

The power grids in the Gulf Region are extremely vulnerable and could be completely destroyed by Iranian missiles in a matter of minutes. They have very little in the way of air defenses protecting them. The power grid gets destroyed, and the water desalination plants stop producing the fresh drinking water for the entire region and millions of people will be completely out of fresh water in a heartbeat! Iran has been threatening to do just that if we attack their infrastructure again.

Then there's that internet cable laying under the sea somewhere that is also unprotected. Iran could take out the internet over much of the gulf countries, which would take years to get back in service. Iran only relies on this cable for only 40% of their service — the traffic out of the gulf states would come to a complete halt. Who's really holding all the cards?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cw2HmMpvDQ

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