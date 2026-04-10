The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
4h

Who chooses the attendants ??? ...

Real power & control lie with that person(s) only !!!

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