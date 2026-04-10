by TheyLied Substack

“The world’s most powerful predators are back behind closed doors at the ultra-secretive Bilderberg conference. With no press, no minutes and no accountability. Just bankers, billionaires, warlords, tech tyrants, and media gatekeepers deciding your future while you’re not invited. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the “official” participants list and the agenda for this year in detail!”

from https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2026/press-release-2026

72nd Bilderberg Meeting

to take place 9 - 12 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., USA

WASHINGTON, D.C., 9 April 2026 – The 72nd Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 9 – 12 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., USA. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and media has been invited. The list of participants is available here.

In alphabetical order, the topics for discussion this year are:

AI

Arctic Security

China

Digital Finance

Energy Diversification

Europe

Global Trade

The Middle East

Russia

Trans-Atlantic Defence-Industrial Relationship

Ukraine

USA

Future of Warfare

The West

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and media are invited to take part in the Meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government, and the rest from other fields.

The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule. This states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.

Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.

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from https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2026/participants-2026

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS 2026

Washington, D.C, 9 - 12 April

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production

Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO, TES

Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Auchincloss, Murray (GBR), Former CEO, BP plc

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair International Advisors, Goldman Sachs International

Bartosiewicz, Adam (POL), Vice President, WB Group

Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA

Berg, Caroline (SWE), CEO, Axel Johnson

Birol, Fatih (INT), Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Boël, Harold (BEL), CEO, Sofina

Bosek, Peter (AUT), CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Erste Group Bank AG

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Budliger, Helene (CHE), State Secretary for Economic Affairs

Burgum, Douglas (USA), Secretary of the Interior

Busch, Roland (DEU), President and CEO, Siemens AG

Calviño, Nadia (INT), President, European Investment Bank

Cantell, Aaro (FIN), Chair, Normet Group

Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne

Cavendish, Camilla (GBR), Member House of Lords

Chambers, Jack (IRL), Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform and Digitalisation

Christiansen, Jeppe (DNK), CEO, Maj Invest group

Clark, Jack (USA), Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit, Anthropic PBC

Colao, Vittorio (ITA), Vice Chair EMEA, General Atlantic Service Company LP

Collison, Patrick (IRL), CEO, Stripe

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Driscoll, Daniel P. (USA), Secretary of the Army

Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Hargrove Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Ek, Daniel (SWE), Chair, Spotify SA

Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA

Escrivá, José Luis (ESP), Governor, Bank of Spain

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Foroohar, Rana (USA), Associate Editor, Financial Times

Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

Fürstenberg, Jeanette zu (DEU), Managing Director, General Catalyst

Georgieva, Kristalina (INT), Managing Director, IMF

Gil, Pilar (ESP), CEO, PRISA Media

Greer, Jamieson (USA), United States Trade Representative

Guttenberg, Karl-Theodor zu (DEU), Chair, Spitzberg Partners LLC

Harrington, Kevin (USA), Former Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council

Hassabis, Demis (GBR), Co-Founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Heraty, Anne (IRL), Chair, Sherry Fitzgerald and IBEC

Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice Chair, Roche Holding Ltd.

Horstmann, Uwe (DEU), CEO, Stark

Hunt, Colin (IRL), CEO, AIB Group plc

Jakobs, Roy (NLD), President and CEO, Royal Philips

Jetten, Rob (NLD), Prime Minister

Jonson, Pål (SWE), Minister for Defence

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Co-Chair Board of Directors, United Nations Foundation

Kagan, Kimberly (USA), President, Institute for the Study of War

Kamyshin, Oleksandr (UKR), Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Strategic Affairs

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Kirtley, David (USA), CEO, Helion Energy

Koç, Ali (TUR), Vice Chair, Koç Holding

Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Kratsios, Michael (USA), Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art

Kubilius, Andrius (INT), Commissioner Defence and Space, European Commission

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA

Lammy, David (GBR), Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice

Laubenthal, Markus (INT), General and Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

Leeuwen, Geoffrey van (INT), Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary General

Lescure, Roland (FRA), Minister for Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty

Letta, Enrico (ITA), Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, dsm-firmenich AG

Lighthizer, Robert (USA), Chair, Center for American Trade

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees

MacGregor, Catherine (FRA), CEO Group, ENGIE

McCoy, Danny (IRL), CEO, Ibec

McGurk, Brett (USA), Global Affairs Analyst, CNN

McInnes, Ross (FRA), President, Safran Group

Meelby Jensen, Britt (DNK), CEO, Ambu A/S

Mensch, Arthur (FRA), Co-Founder and CEO, Mistral AI

Metreweli, Blaise (GBR), Chief, Secret Intelligence Service

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, Zeno Partners

Motzfeldt, Vivian (GRL), Former Minister of Foreign Affairs

Moura Guedes, Guta (PRT), Chair and Co-Founder, ExperimentaDesign

Murati, Mira (USA), CEO, Thinking Machines Lab

Nadal, Alberto (ESP), Shadow Economic Minister, Popular Party

Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD),

Netherlands, H.M. the Queen of the (NLD),

Olechowski, Jacek (POL), Founder, Mediacap

Orszag, Peter R. (USA), CEO and Chair, Lazard

Özyeğin, Murat (TUR), Chair, Fiba Group

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN SA

Paparo, Samuel (USA), Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command

Perryman, Skye (USA), President and CEO, Democracy Forward

Pierrakakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Minister of Economy and Finance

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE

Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times

Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Chair, CVC Capital Partners

Roche, Nicolas (FRA), Secretary General, General Secretariat for Defence and National Security

Rovere, Silvia Maria (ITA), Chair, Poste Italiane S.p.A.

Rutte, Mark (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.

Sbokou-Constantakopoulou, Costantza (GRC), UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Scherf, Gundbert (DEU), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helsing GmbH

Schimpf, Brian (USA), Co-Founder and CEO, Anduril Industries

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chair and CEO, Relativity Space Inc

Sedwill, Mark (GBR), Chair of Trustees, International Institute for Strategic Studies

Sewell, Terri (USA), Member of Congress

Sewing, Christian (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Bank AG

Shirzad, Faryar (USA), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sinirlioğlu, Feridun H. (TUR), Secretary General, OSCE

Smith, Brad (USA), Vice Chair and President, Microsoft Corporation

Smith, Jason (USA), Member of Congress

Stoltenberg, Jens (NOR), Minister of Finance

Stubb, Alexander (FIN), President of the Republic

Sutter, Petra De (BEL), Rector, Ghent University

Tangen, Nicolai (NOR), CEO, Norges Bank Investment Management

Tara, Mehmet (TUR), President and Chair, Enka Holding

Terekh, Iryna (UKR), CEO and CTO, Fire Point LLC

Thalhammer, Anna (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Profil

Tucker, Mark (GBR), Chair, AIA Group Ltd

Valentini, Valentino (ITA), Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy

Valtonen, Elina (FIN), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Vassy, Luis (FRA), President, Sciences Po

Vestager, Margrethe (DNK), Chair, Danish Technical University

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wang, Alexandr (USA), Chief AI Officer, Meta

Zakaria, Fareed (USA), Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS

Zarakol, Ayse (TUR), Professor of International Relations, University of Cambridge

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Warner Bros. Discovery International

Zipse, Oliver (DEU), Chair, BMW AG

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