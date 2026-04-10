TheyLied: Bilderberg 2026 Participants & Agenda Revealed
Dan Dicks reporting on the ground in Washington DC
“The world’s most powerful predators are back behind closed doors at the ultra-secretive Bilderberg conference. With no press, no minutes and no accountability. Just bankers, billionaires, warlords, tech tyrants, and media gatekeepers deciding your future while you’re not invited. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the “official” participants list and the agenda for this year in detail!”
from https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2026/press-release-2026
72nd Bilderberg Meeting
to take place 9 - 12 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., USA
WASHINGTON, D.C., 9 April 2026 – The 72nd Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 9 – 12 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., USA. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and media has been invited. The list of participants is available here.
In alphabetical order, the topics for discussion this year are:
AI
Arctic Security
China
Digital Finance
Energy Diversification
Europe
Global Trade
The Middle East
Russia
Trans-Atlantic Defence-Industrial Relationship
Ukraine
USA
Future of Warfare
The West
Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and media are invited to take part in the Meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government, and the rest from other fields.
The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule. This states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.
Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.
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from https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2026/participants-2026
LIST OF PARTICIPANTS 2026
Washington, D.C, 9 - 12 April
Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production
Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO, TES
Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Auchincloss, Murray (GBR), Former CEO, BP plc
Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair International Advisors, Goldman Sachs International
Bartosiewicz, Adam (POL), Vice President, WB Group
Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA
Berg, Caroline (SWE), CEO, Axel Johnson
Birol, Fatih (INT), Executive Director, International Energy Agency
Boël, Harold (BEL), CEO, Sofina
Bosek, Peter (AUT), CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Erste Group Bank AG
Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
Budliger, Helene (CHE), State Secretary for Economic Affairs
Burgum, Douglas (USA), Secretary of the Interior
Busch, Roland (DEU), President and CEO, Siemens AG
Calviño, Nadia (INT), President, European Investment Bank
Cantell, Aaro (FIN), Chair, Normet Group
Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne
Cavendish, Camilla (GBR), Member House of Lords
Chambers, Jack (IRL), Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform and Digitalisation
Christiansen, Jeppe (DNK), CEO, Maj Invest group
Clark, Jack (USA), Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit, Anthropic PBC
Colao, Vittorio (ITA), Vice Chair EMEA, General Atlantic Service Company LP
Collison, Patrick (IRL), CEO, Stripe
Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE
Driscoll, Daniel P. (USA), Secretary of the Army
Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Hargrove Senior Fellow, Stanford University
Ek, Daniel (SWE), Chair, Spotify SA
Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA
Escrivá, José Luis (ESP), Governor, Bank of Spain
Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University
Foroohar, Rana (USA), Associate Editor, Financial Times
Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine
Fürstenberg, Jeanette zu (DEU), Managing Director, General Catalyst
Georgieva, Kristalina (INT), Managing Director, IMF
Gil, Pilar (ESP), CEO, PRISA Media
Greer, Jamieson (USA), United States Trade Representative
Guttenberg, Karl-Theodor zu (DEU), Chair, Spitzberg Partners LLC
Harrington, Kevin (USA), Former Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council
Hassabis, Demis (GBR), Co-Founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
Heraty, Anne (IRL), Chair, Sherry Fitzgerald and IBEC
Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice Chair, Roche Holding Ltd.
Horstmann, Uwe (DEU), CEO, Stark
Hunt, Colin (IRL), CEO, AIB Group plc
Jakobs, Roy (NLD), President and CEO, Royal Philips
Jetten, Rob (NLD), Prime Minister
Jonson, Pål (SWE), Minister for Defence
Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Co-Chair Board of Directors, United Nations Foundation
Kagan, Kimberly (USA), President, Institute for the Study of War
Kamyshin, Oleksandr (UKR), Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Strategic Affairs
Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.
Kirtley, David (USA), CEO, Helion Energy
Koç, Ali (TUR), Vice Chair, Koç Holding
Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable
Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
Kratsios, Michael (USA), Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art
Kubilius, Andrius (INT), Commissioner Defence and Space, European Commission
Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA
Lammy, David (GBR), Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice
Laubenthal, Markus (INT), General and Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
Leeuwen, Geoffrey van (INT), Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary General
Lescure, Roland (FRA), Minister for Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty
Letta, Enrico (ITA), Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs
Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, dsm-firmenich AG
Lighthizer, Robert (USA), Chair, Center for American Trade
Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees
MacGregor, Catherine (FRA), CEO Group, ENGIE
McCoy, Danny (IRL), CEO, Ibec
McGurk, Brett (USA), Global Affairs Analyst, CNN
McInnes, Ross (FRA), President, Safran Group
Meelby Jensen, Britt (DNK), CEO, Ambu A/S
Mensch, Arthur (FRA), Co-Founder and CEO, Mistral AI
Metreweli, Blaise (GBR), Chief, Secret Intelligence Service
Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP
Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, Zeno Partners
Motzfeldt, Vivian (GRL), Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
Moura Guedes, Guta (PRT), Chair and Co-Founder, ExperimentaDesign
Murati, Mira (USA), CEO, Thinking Machines Lab
Nadal, Alberto (ESP), Shadow Economic Minister, Popular Party
Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD),
Netherlands, H.M. the Queen of the (NLD),
Olechowski, Jacek (POL), Founder, Mediacap
Orszag, Peter R. (USA), CEO and Chair, Lazard
Özyeğin, Murat (TUR), Chair, Fiba Group
Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN SA
Paparo, Samuel (USA), Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command
Perryman, Skye (USA), President and CEO, Democracy Forward
Pierrakakis, Kyriakos (GRC), Minister of Economy and Finance
Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE
Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times
Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Chair, CVC Capital Partners
Roche, Nicolas (FRA), Secretary General, General Secretariat for Defence and National Security
Rovere, Silvia Maria (ITA), Chair, Poste Italiane S.p.A.
Rutte, Mark (INT), Secretary General, NATO
Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.
Sbokou-Constantakopoulou, Costantza (GRC), UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador
Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
Scherf, Gundbert (DEU), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helsing GmbH
Schimpf, Brian (USA), Co-Founder and CEO, Anduril Industries
Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chair and CEO, Relativity Space Inc
Sedwill, Mark (GBR), Chair of Trustees, International Institute for Strategic Studies
Sewell, Terri (USA), Member of Congress
Sewing, Christian (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Bank AG
Shirzad, Faryar (USA), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase
Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sinirlioğlu, Feridun H. (TUR), Secretary General, OSCE
Smith, Brad (USA), Vice Chair and President, Microsoft Corporation
Smith, Jason (USA), Member of Congress
Stoltenberg, Jens (NOR), Minister of Finance
Stubb, Alexander (FIN), President of the Republic
Sutter, Petra De (BEL), Rector, Ghent University
Tangen, Nicolai (NOR), CEO, Norges Bank Investment Management
Tara, Mehmet (TUR), President and Chair, Enka Holding
Terekh, Iryna (UKR), CEO and CTO, Fire Point LLC
Thalhammer, Anna (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Profil
Tucker, Mark (GBR), Chair, AIA Group Ltd
Valentini, Valentino (ITA), Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy
Valtonen, Elina (FIN), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Vassy, Luis (FRA), President, Sciences Po
Vestager, Margrethe (DNK), Chair, Danish Technical University
Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Wang, Alexandr (USA), Chief AI Officer, Meta
Zakaria, Fareed (USA), Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS
Zarakol, Ayse (TUR), Professor of International Relations, University of Cambridge
Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Warner Bros. Discovery International
Zipse, Oliver (DEU), Chair, BMW AG
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Who chooses the attendants ??? ...
Real power & control lie with that person(s) only !!!