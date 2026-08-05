The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

Hispanic men against Hispanic women... Remember, in Mexico, traditional families don't even let the women eat with the men.

IF there was a sheriff in Avenal worth their badge, this would be a non-issue. In most US states, the sheriff can arrest the state governor. Removing a bunch of recalled politicians should be a no brainer.

Reply
Share
Riff's avatar
Riff
3h

Gather the populace, pitchforks in you feel the need, march to their offices and physically remove them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture