The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Laila Selk's avatar
Laila Selk
2h

The more heinous the act, the faster we awaken. I'd had enough of it 15 years ago and am waiting for others to find their boundary of insanity.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

What is that phrase we hear down the ages? "Have they no shame?"

This president is a farce. The more of these attempts to distract we see, the closer we are to our final demise as a nation: Programmable Currnecy and Digital or Biometric IDs.

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