by Caitlin Johnstone

Reading by Tim Foley:

They are building a UFC arena

on the White House lawn,

because the world has gone insane,

and there are chatbots in our skulls,

and our eyes have been crossed out

with black ink.

They are building a UFC arena

on the White House lawn

so the president can watch men fight in a cage

while the Paramount Plus audience

watches military recruitment ads

that are marketed to teenagers

and a podcast plutocrat

interviews men with bloody hands

as shame-soaked survivors

sleep on the sidewalk

in Washington DC,

as Cuban parents light a candle

and skip another meal,

as Lebanese medics

die in double-tap airstrikes,

as billionaires cackle

about stripping all human knowledge

and selling it back to us

as a subscription service,

as we shovel fistfuls of mood stabilizers

down our gullets

to keep us functional enough

to turn the gears of industry,

as we sit in dark rooms

with flashing screens and dead eyes

while silverfish crawl all over us,

as women hold loaded pistols

to their heads on camera

to pleasure men who have concrete

in their chests,

as The Last Good Thing on the Internet

gets purchased by Google

and turned into military software

where it will be used

to train weaponized robot dogs

to rape prisoners in IDF torture camps,

as forgotten godlings awaken within us

to sharpen our teeth and our blades,

as Nature returns

wearing a necklace of wet skulls

to reclaim all that was stolen from Her,

as the blood on the Octagon canvas

mixes

with the blood of the Muslim martyrs.

They are building a UFC arena

on the White House lawn

so the president can watch men fight in a cage

from the comfort of his home

on his birthday.

He does not know

about the strange beasts

stirring with in us.

He does not know

about the sharpening blades.

Continue reading…

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