by Tyler Durden

Over the next 25 years, Texas is projected to gain 8.6 million residents, the highest absolute increase across states.

Like Texas, Florida and California are projected to lead nationally in population gains, adding 5.2 million and 3.1 million people, respectively. In comparison, 18 states are projected to shrink.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, shows America’s fastest-growing states by 2050, based on forecasts from the University of Virginia.

The Data Behind the Fastest-Growing States

Between now and 2050, the U.S. is projected to grow 9%, adding nearly 32 million people to its population.

However, growth across states is forecast to vary widely. Utah, for instance, is set to grow nearly four times faster than the national average, at 35%. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s population is set to contract 15%.

