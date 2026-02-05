The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

The Mississippi delta and Texas. Oil and Gas/toxic underground waste wells (in the now crumbling salt domes underground). Poverty struck cancer allies. Don't eat the seafood.

Maryland is sick as shit because of deadly polluted Chesapeak Bay and industry. I think that score was higher because there's a lot of money there...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture