by Garden Sage

Most people plant annual vegetables.

They work all season and start over every spring.

What if nine plants could feed your family for the next thirty years — and never need replanting?

This video breaks down the nine most productive fruit bushes for hot climates: plants that thrive on heat, handle drought, and keep producing long after most gardens have given up.

No replanting. No starting over. Just permanent, compounding abundance.



🌿 THE 30-YEAR FRUIT SYSTEM:

→ Nine bushes suited specifically to heat and drought

→ Several produce fruit multiple times per year

→ Most require almost no maintenance once established

→ Combined, they cover fresh fruit from spring through winter

→ Each bush feeds your family for 30 years or more

→ Works in small backyards, coastal gardens, and urban lots

→ Includes one bush that produces every single month of the year



🔥 CORE PRINCIPLE:

Annual vegetables are labor. Perennial fruit bushes are infrastructure.



Plant once.

Harvest for decades.

Build a system that outlasts you.



🌾 WHO THIS IS FOR:

✓ Gardeners in hot or subtropical climates

✓ Families building long-term food security

✓ Anyone tired of replanting every spring

✓ Small-space growers who want permanent production

✓ People ready to stop depending on grocery stores

✓ Homesteaders thinking in decades, not seasons



💀 THE BRUTAL TRUTH:

Annual gardeners rent their food.

Perennial gardeners own it.

🎯 Want more permanent food system strategies?

Subscribe to Garden Sage for practical food independence methods that actually work.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.