The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
30m

"they’re much kinder to mother Earth." Really? Tell it to the poisoned people in the mining districts staring at their devastated landscapes.

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