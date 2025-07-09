by Tyler Durden

Liberal activists are confronting Democratic lawmakers in town halls, office meetings, and online, demanding they ditch political niceties and start “fighting dirty” — even if it means getting hurt, arrested, or worse.

“This idea that we're going to save every norm and that we're not going to play [Republicans'] game ... I don't think that's resonating with voters anymore,” one House Democrat admitted to Axios, as Dems face a mounting tidal wave of frustration from within their own ranks.

In candid interviews with over two dozen House Democrats, Axios found a theme of anger, despair, and a dangerous appetite for chaos.

“Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” one lawmaker revealed, describing discussions with furious progressives. Another added that constituents have urged them to prepare for “violence ... to fight to protect our democracy.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), chair of the New Democrat Coalition, acknowledged the heat from his base: “We've got people who are desperately wanting us to do something ... no matter what we say, they want [more].”

More means more radical; heckling Trump, rogue impeachment stunts, even getting arrested or tackled during protests. One Democrat recalled people suggesting they should be “willing to get shot” while visiting ICE facilities.

Another recounted a grim exchange: “I actually said in a meeting, 'When they light a fire, my thought is to grab an extinguisher.' And someone at the table said, 'Have you tried gasoline?'”

It’s not just isolated incidents. Almost every lawmaker who spoke to Axios described similar experiences — white, college-educated suburbanites and urban liberals urging them to throw out decorum, and in some cases, the rule of law.

“What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence,” said one Democrat. “A lot of times that's coming from economically very secure white people.”

The kicker? Many lawmakers say the demands are not just extreme, they’re flat-out reckless for a party dominated by people of color, women, and LGBTQ lawmakers.

“Not only would that be a gift to Donald Trump, not only would it make the job of Republicans in Congress easier if we were all mired in legal troubles ... [we are] a group that is disproportionately people of color, women, LGBTQ people — people who do not fare very well in prison,” one noted bluntly.

As Jonathan Turley notes further, across the country, Democratic leaders are resorting to what I have called “rage rhetoric” in my book “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.”

We have already seen violent protests and planned assassinations directed against Trump Administration figures. Democrats ratcheted up claims of a “coup” and called for Democrats to “fight in the streets.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) declared, “Elon Musk is seizing the power that belongs to the American people.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D, Md.) claimed on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Musk and Trump were conducting a “rapidly expanding and accelerating coup.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) appeared to be working off the same talking point and declared that a “coup” was being carried out.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) warned that Musk was “taking away everything we have.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Cal.) said, “We are here to fight back.” Sen. Cory Booker (D., NJ) called on citizens to “fight” and declared, “We will rise up.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., TX) yelled, “We are gonna be in your face, we are gonna be on your a–es, and we are going to make sure you understand what democracy looks like, and this ain’t it.”

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D., N.J.) added: “God d—it shut down the Senate!…WE ARE AT WAR!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called for Democrats to fight “in the streets.””

Such rhetoric can inspire unhinged citizens who actually believe that this is a war against a coup. It is the type of rhetoric that can prompt anti-Republican Nicholas John Roske to try to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Sanders supporter James T. Hodgkinson to try to massacre Republican members playing softball.

This week, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of ten alleged Antifa members who are being charged in an ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4.

Democratic members have long played a dangerous game in dismissing the violence or even the existence of groups like Antifa.

Despite the denial of its existence by figures like Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), I have long written and spoken about the threat of Antifa to free speech on our campuses and in our communities. This includes testimony before Congress on Antifa’s central role in the nationwide anti-free speech movement.

We have continued to follow the attacks and arrests of Antifa followers across the country, including attacks on journalists.

Nevertheless, former Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota attorney general, once said Antifa would “strike fear in the heart” of Trump.

Ellison’s son, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, declared his allegiance to Antifa in the heat of the protests this summer.

Liberal sites have sold Antifa items, including baby outfits, to celebrate the violent group.

Now, Democratic leaders are privately expressing alarm that their followers are demanding violence and rejecting moderate language. Yet, many are fueling that rage and few of their colleagues are speaking out against them. The party is attempting to ride this wave of rage to victory. However, history shows that the enablers of the mob today often find themselves the enemies of the mob tomorrow.

