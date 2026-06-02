Etienne Note: We covered the theft on inflation in our recent expose: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”- Understanding the (Mostly) Invisible Theft: Inflation from Fractional Reserve Banking + Government Taxes + Social Security COLA Underpayment

by Attila Rebak•Mises Wire

There is a particular kind of financial wisdom that used to be passed down at kitchen tables. A grandparent, someone who remembered harder times, would explain that the first obligation of a responsible person was to spend less than they earned, put something away, and let patience do its quiet work. The savings account was not a sophisticated instrument. It was a vessel for deferred consumption—a way of translating present discipline into future security. The interest it paid was modest, but it moved in the same direction over time.

That world has not merely changed. It has been, in a precise and largely unacknowledged sense, inverted.

For more than two decades across the developed world, and especially since the financial crisis of 2008, central banks have held interest rates at historically-anomalous lows—often below the inflation rate. The person who heeded the old advice, who saved carefully and avoided unnecessary debt, has been quietly taxed by the system they trusted. Not through any declaration or democratic debate, but through the slow arithmetic of negative real returns. The prudent saver has become, in the language of markets, “yield-starved”—a polite way of saying someone whose responsible behavior is being penalized for reasons they did not choose and cannot easily escape.

This is not accidental. A monetary system uncoupled from any fixed constraint on credit creation carries a structural gravity toward ever-cheaper money. Each round of borrowing requires the next round to be larger—to service the debt created by the previous cycle and to sustain the growth that justifies the asset prices inflated by the previous cycle. Interest rates do not drift downward under such a system because policymakers make mistakes. They drift downward because the system cannot survive any other trajectory. The punishment of savers is not a side effect to be corrected by better policy. It is the operating cost of keeping the machine running. Once you understand this, what follows is not surprising, it is inevitable.

The Patience Premium Has Been Abolished

In any functioning credit market, time has a price. The willingness to defer consumption commands a return. That return is not a gift from banks. It is the natural consequence of the fact that present goods are valued more highly than future goods, and that borrowers must compensate lenders for the sacrifice of immediacy. When central banks suppress this price through sustained intervention, they do not eliminate the underlying reality. They merely redistribute the costs.

In practice, this means that the traditional compact between saver and system has been quietly dissolved. Someone who spent their working life building a pension fund or a nest egg in conservative instruments found, somewhere in the 2010s, that the income those instruments generated had nearly vanished. The Fed kept rates near zero for the better part of a decade following the 2008 crisis, and returned to zero again in 2020. The response of financial advisors and pension managers was uniform: reach for yield. Accept more volatility to maintain the returns you were promised. In other words, the price of prudence became imprudence.

Retirees who had no appetite for equity markets—who had neither the temperament nor the time horizon for volatility—found themselves pushed into positions they did not understand, because the alternative was watching their purchasing power erode in real time. They did what they were told. The environment changed around them.

When Houses Became Portfolios

Perhaps nowhere is the behavioral distortion more visible than in housing. For most of the twentieth century, a house was understood to be a place to live. It was an asset, certainly, but its value was understood primarily in terms of use rather than investment return. People saved for down payments, took on manageable mortgages, and expected their homes to hold value in rough alignment with general prices.

That understanding has been transformed by sustained asset inflation. When yields on conventional savings collapse and borrowing is cheap, capital flows into whatever retains or appreciates. Real estate has been bid up not primarily because of intrinsic productive value, but because it offers refuge from the erosion that afflicts cash. In many major cities, a home is no longer primarily a place to raise a family. It is a store of value—an investment thesis—and is priced accordingly.

This creates a generational divide of unusual severity. Those who owned property before the era of chronic monetary expansion have seen their assets appreciate dramatically, not through productive effort, but through the passive mechanics of asset inflation. Their children face a different arithmetic entirely. The median home price now sits at roughly five to six times median household income—a ratio that has roughly doubled since 1970 and would have been considered extraordinary by any prior generation. Young people are not failing to save because they lack discipline. They are failing because the system has changed the math in ways that make the traditional path increasingly unavailable to those without high incomes or inherited wealth.

The Speculator as Everyman

There is something genuinely new about the cultural moment we inhabit. In previous eras, speculation was a specialist activity, carrying its own psychology and risks. The ordinary person was a saver. The speculator was a different type, someone with an appetite for risk and professional knowledge.

Over the past fifteen years, those categories have dissolved. The explosion of retail trading platforms, the meme stock phenomenon, the extraordinary democratization of crypto markets. These are not aberrations; they are the logical consequence of a monetary environment in which traditional saving instruments offer returns that do not keep pace with rising prices.

Research by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation found that 15 percent of all current US retail investors entered the market for the first time in 2020 alone. If holding cash guarantees a loss, the rational response is to look for something that might actually work. That the search has led millions of ordinary people into assets of dubious underlying value, or into trading strategies built on momentum and social media rather than analysis, is a predictable response to a system that has made prudence unrewarding.

The day trading culture that flourished during the pandemic years, the GameStop episode, and the various crypto cycles; each reflects the same underlying dynamic. People who, under earlier conditions, might have placed money in a savings account instead found themselves opening brokerage accounts and refreshing price feeds. When the house always wins in conventional savings, the casino floor starts to look relatively attractive.

The Culture of Immediacy

But the more serious damage is subtler than incentives. In a stable monetary environment, a person could, in principle, arrive at sufficiency. Save a certain amount, reach a threshold, stop. The farmer who paid off his land, the tradesman who accumulated enough to retire modestly—these were people who had finished the economic race, at least provisionally. The concept of “enough” was coherent because the purchasing power of accumulated wealth was roughly stable. Arrival was possible.

Under persistent inflation, that finishing line disappears. Whatever you have saved is perpetually threatened. There is no amount at which you can stop and feel secure, because the value of what you hold is always decaying. The rational response is not to save more but to keep moving—to stay invested, stay exposed, stay speculating. Rest becomes dangerous. Arrival becomes impossible.

This transforms the psychological character of economic life in a way that goes deeper than incentives. It isn’t just that saving is penalized. It’s that the very concept of sufficiency—of having enough, of being done, of security earned through patience—is quietly abolished. Every balance sheet becomes a treadmill. The restlessness that observers diagnose as a feature of modern consumer culture may be partly a monetary phenomenon—not greed exactly, but the rational response to a system in which stillness is punished.

What Is Lost

A culture that saves is a culture that thinks across time. It builds institutions meant to last. It accumulates the capital—financial, social, and institutional—which makes the next generation’s starting point better than the last. A culture that is structurally discouraged from saving gradually loses access to these orientations. It becomes—in a word that is more precise than it might first appear—imprudent, not through moral failure but through rational adaptation to the world it actually inhabits—the present crowds out the future. The speculative displaces the stable.

The man who explained to his grandchildren that saving was the foundation of a decent financial life was not simply offering practical advice. He was transmitting a civilizational orientation—one that connected individual discipline to collective well-being across time. That orientation is not gone. But it has been made considerably more expensive to maintain. And a society that persistently makes virtue expensive should not be entirely surprised when it finds virtue increasingly scarce.

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