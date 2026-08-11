The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
11h

Politicians make fantastic vegetables. They're tough to eat, so they take a bit of cooking.

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
1h

Man does not need to consume vegetables. The vast majority of plants on the planet will kill us and the rest would like to (and they produce chemicals designed to do precisely that). Eat meat and meat products. Your health will thank you.

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