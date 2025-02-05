by John Titus

Etienne Note: Great introductory overview of the dangers and criminality of the Fed but suffers from the old-time religion of Statism and belief in what Lysander Spooner called the "Con-stitution of No Authority" Sounds like Titus went to a government school...

Series Summary

Central banks appear to be poised for a major push to replace rule by democratic governments with rule by privately owned central banks. Their chief task in this regard is to free the U.S. Federal Reserve from its constitutional constraints, which prevent the bank from operating in secrecy and beyond the reach of congress and indeed law itself.

While the evidence supporting this conclusion is freely available from the public record, without some minimal working knowledge of central banks, the story would be extremely difficult to tell in a single video. Consequently, The War for Bankocracy series will lay significant groundwork and tell the story over the course of eight episodes.

Solari's Clutch Role in the Series

Solari plays an important and public role in the series, serving as a depository library for both the video series and its many constituent parts. The webpage for the series is here.

The notion here is really two-fold. First, Solari's archival function can assist other researchers and content creators by making resource materials and video clips freely available for downloading. Second, Solari's website is wholly independent of the forces behind the free speech breaches that are now daily occurrences across a shocking array of platforms. Thus, Solari will serve as a safe harbor for the series, beyond the reach of the censorship complex.

What gave rise to The War for Bankocracy was a memo published by the White House shortly before President Biden's visible mental deterioration forced him to abandon his second presidential race. The memo--which directly contradicts the U.S. constitution by advocating governance by central banks--received no attention from the media.

Episode 1 Summary

In May of 2024, the Biden White House published a memo declaring that the United States observes "central bank independence" and that "nearly all advanced economies are now governed by independent central banks."

The memo--entitled "The Importance of Central Bank Independence"--expressly advocates central bank supremacy over the nation rather than three branches of government under the U.S. constitution, which the memo never mentions.

The memo likewise avoids the term "Federal Reserve independence," which unlike "central bank independence" actually passes constitutional muster because it recognizes the Fed as a mere creature of congress, not as its equal or even superior.

Legally speaking, "Federal Reserve independence" means only that the Fed is independent of the president; it doesn't (and can't) mean that the Fed is independent of congress, which is the source of all of the Fed's legal powers. The Fed is always subject to the control and inspection of congress, which has the duty to oversee its exclusive constitutional remit of coining money.

"Central bank independence," according to the Biden memo, means that a central bank does not answer to or even take input from the nation whose currency the bank issues. Countries with central bank independence, like those in the European Union, have no real, enforceable transparency into or control over their central banks.

The Biden White House memo advocates central bank supremacy and rejects U.S. sovereignty. If the memo's policies were implemented, the Federal Reserve would no longer be subject to the U.S. constitution, and thus the Fed would be able to operate--like central banks around the world--with as much secrecy as it desires. The global monetary system will go dark if this occurs.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.