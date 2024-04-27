by Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•There has been a coordinated campaign to attack and defame anyone who has spoken out against the COVID-19 response. This has primarily been restricted to social media (e.g., getting people deplatformed) but it has also been weaponized in real life (e.g., getting medical licenses revoked).

•This coordinated campaign was the result of a “non-profit” known as The Public Good Project (PGP), which was actually directly linked to the pharmaceutical industry. The PGP used the industry funding it received to defend industry interests.



•Vaccine safety advocates were able to get into the group where these campaigns were coordinated. There, they discovered numerous public figures working hand in hand with healthcare workers to descend like a hive of bees on anyone “promoting misinformation.” Likewise, we learned that the most belligerent doctors we keep encountering on Twitter belonged to these groups.

•Some of the influencers advancing PGP’s message through “Shots Heard” (and its sister United Nations initiative “Team Halo”) were hucksters who faked their own credentials. My overall impression from looking at everything was that this group operated in a very similar manner to many of the sleazy internet marketing operations I’ve seen in the past. Fortunately, the public appears to be seeing through what they did.

Almost any viewpoint can be “proven” using the “correct” evidence and logic. Purely as a challenge, I’ve successfully done this in the past with beliefs I consider to be abhorrent and completely disagree with. Once you become familiar with the process, you begin to gain an appreciation for how ephemeral the truth is and how problematic it is that most people have filters they see through reality through that lead to them doing this even if it’s not deliberate (although if you watch carefully for it, you’ll often see non-verbal signs that show they are somewhat aware they are lying to themselves).

For some reason, this realization directly conflicted with my deepest values (which to this day I don’t know the source of as they just existed long before I had learned about the world), so my own way of seeing the world reoriented around trying to discern what was actually true rather than proving I was right (e.g., to hold onto the illusion I know what was going on) in the hopes the truth could become something tangible rather than this ephemeral fiction our hands and minds constantly passed through. In turn, a major reason why I approach most topics I present here by fairly presenting both sides is because I found it was one of the things necessary for me to pass through that ephemeral layer of truth that clouds almost everything.

Note: after going through this process for years, I started being able to tell if what I was exposed to had a “solidity” to it or an “emptiness” and a large part of how I filter reality now is by focusing my attention to the things that appear to have solidity (rather than them conforming to what I want to be true). In the past, I’ve mentioned how I will constantly debate and scrutinize each idea I am considering before deciding which one to adopt (which is important to do), but I view this discernment of solidity and emptiness to be much more important for arriving at what rings true.

Despite this publication being about medicine, I’ve repeatedly focused on highlighting the work of public relations (PR), a massive invisible industry (e.g., 20 billion was spent on it in America last year) that continually shapes our perceptions of reality for its corporate and government clients. Briefly, PR is the incredibly refined science of manipulating the public, and essentially is what lies between propaganda and marketing.

I have done this because as the years have gone by, I’ve come to appreciate how much of what happens in medicine is actually a product of how the consciousness and collective beliefs about our society are altered so that pharmaceutical products can be sold and that it’s often a lost cause to try to debate the science behind a recommendation unless you understand the PR at play.



Note: this is not that different from how many people who have an ulterior financial motive will inevitably arrive at the conclusion which supports their financial interests regardless of how hard you try to convince them not to. For example, listen to this talk below the co-founder of Shots Heard gave about why no one online could possibly have a valid reason to question vaccine safety, that no doctor who promotes vaccines is being paid off to do so, and why it was necessary to censor all of those opinions—while conveniently neglecting to mention he’s received over $200,000.00 from vaccine companies.

PR Campaigns

The “miracle” of PR is how effective it is, and I’ve now lost count of how many times an abhorrent policy that few Americans wanted was pushed through by a well financed PR campaign. In turn, I would argue PR has effectively altered policymaking from being a process of crafting an idea which is acceptable to the public (this is essentially how Democracy is supposed to operate). To simply making sure what is being done isn’t so far out of line it will be prohibitively expensive for a PR firm to sell it to the public.

For reference, some of the common PR tactics include:



1. Organizing a massive amount of coverage of an event which supports someone’s narrative and was crafted to go viral. For example:

•The founder of PR was infamous for convincing women across America to take up smoking by staging a women’s suffrage (right to vote) protest and having them all smoke their “liberation torches” as part of the protest).

•The Gulf War was sold to America by a fake testimony from a Kuwaiti girl (who was the daughter of the ambassador) who was coaxed to say the rampaging Iraqi army was invading hospitals and “taking babies out of incubators and leaving them to die on the cold floor,” a line which was then repeated again and again by politicians (e.g., Bush) around the world.

•In 2022, one actor made a joke about Will Smith’s wife having hair loss due to alopecia (a known side effect of the mRNA vaccines) which quickly went viral on every network.

This was very usual. However, it just so happened that Pfizer was sponsoring the Oscars, and had just announced a positive result in their pivotal phase 2b/3 trial clinical trial for their new alopecia drug, and had recently begun the marketing push in anticipation of its FDA approval (which happened exactly a year later, with an annual course of the drug being priced at $49,000.00). While it’s impossible to know what actually happened behind the scenes, individuals did come forward alleging the whole thing was scripted.



2. Hiring focus groups to determine what language is the most effective in persuading people to support your position and then blasting it on every public announcement and news station (e.g., the local ones) simultaneously. This often goes hand in hand with producing news programs for the stations (which are effectively PR productions for their sponsors). To illustrate one example of this approach being used:

3. Creating an endless number of “non-profit” organizations with nice names that actually advance the interests of the sponsoring industry. For example, the “non-profit” Foundation for Clean Air Progress is an industry front group that has aggressively lobbied both the public and the government to reduce the existing air quality standards mandated by the Clean Air Act. Likewise, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society took in 172 million dollars last year and is notorious for blocking many proven treatments for MS from seeing the light of day, while continuously supporting lucrative new drugs to “manage” the disease.

4. Paying off an endless number of experts to promote your message and having them be hosted on networks that are already in your pocket.

I cannot state how effective PR is and how depressing it has been to watch each candidate I supported get torpedoed by the media industrial complex.

However, while the effect of PR is remarkable, many of the people who work in the industry aren’t that talented, and as a result, they will just copy existing (and proven) PR tactics for the current campaign. Because of this, once you’ve seen enough PR campaigns, it becomes very easy to recognize one being enacted.

Note: two things allowed me to accurately predict most of what happened during COVID-19. One was being familiar with the same script having been followed during the HIV epidemic, and the other was seeing the PR campaigns for it be enacted in real time and recognizing the implications of each stage I observed (as the campaigns are typically structured in a sequential series of steps which eventually arrive at their sponsor’s desired outcome).

Censoring the Internet

The primary thing which has allowed the existing PR model to work has been the fact there is an (ever increasing) monopoly over the mass media. Because of this, a chosen PR campaign can be rapidly disseminated across the country while simultaneously, no dissenting narratives are allowed to air that challenge it.

Recognizing that the internet was the fatal weakness of the existing system, I suspect (but can’t prove) that a decision was made to have large internet companies become gatekeepers of information online, and in turn, as these large platforms attracted a large enough audience to become the “trusted sources” of information, they slowly transitioned to censoring things.

In turn, we saw a tug of war occur between the increasing pushes for censorship and the increasing ability of the internet community to bypass the attempts that were made to censor them. This eventually hit a tipping point, when in October 2016, Obama gave a speech at Carnegie Mellon where he declared:

“We’re going to have to rebuild, within this Wild, Wild West of information flow, some sort of curating function that people agree to,” “[T]here has to be, I think, some sort of way in which we can sort through information that passes some basic truthiness tests and those that we have to discard because they just don’t have any basis in anything that’s actually happening in the world.”

Parallel to this declaration, various campaigns were launched. This began with “Fake News” being blared everywhere until Trump attached the label to CNN, at which point the media pivoted. We saw an endless number of media messages about the dangers of “misinformation” ( followed by anything challenging the existing narrative, in turn receiving that label).

Note: public officials (like the instance of Obama mentioned above or Biden throughout the COVID vaccine push) are frequently involved in PR campaigns. For example (as discussed within a recent article on Dermatology’s disastrous war against the sun), in the 1980s, the struggling profession of dermatology spent 2 million dollars hiring a public relations firm to inflate their status and were suggested to rebrand themselves as cancer doctors. This in turn was accomplished by:



1. Offering campaigns beginning in 1985 to provide skin examinations to bring awareness to “skin cancer” and having widespread strategic media coverage of those campaigns.



2. Convincing Ronald Reagan to sign proclamations for “National Skin Cancer Prevention and Detection Week,” and “Older Americans Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Week.



3. Creating a mortal fear of the sun (which persists to a truly absurd degree these days) despite the fact people that who avoid the sun are 60-130% more likely to die than those who get moderate or high amounts of it (e.g., smokers who get regular sunlight have the same risk of dying as nonsmokers who avoid the sun).



4. Equivocate melanomas (which are rare, dangerous, and caused by a lack of sun exposure) to basal cell carcinomas (which are common, never fatal, and caused by sunlight) since both are “skin cancers” so people can be corralled into regular skin examinations where those skin cancers are identified and quickly surgically removed.



5. Dermatology became one of the highest paying specialties in medicine, and the number of diagnosed skin cancers greatly increased, but there have been minimal changes in the actual death rates of skin cancers. Simultaneously, since those surgeries pay a lot, the profession lost all motivation to determine the actual causes of skin cancer, safe and effective non-surgical treatments for skin cancer, or how to make the sun heal rather than damage the skin.

What I find particularly interesting about Obama’s announcement was that it happened at the same time a coordinated campaign (spearheaded in California) was being conducted to push vaccine mandates across the nation, which were part of a coordinated push by Bill Gates, the WHO, and the WEF (amongst others) to launch a “decade of vaccines” as much of what we saw later throughout COVID-19 was laid out in their documents. Since they knew the public, through the internet would likely oppose this, a lot of investments were made to preempt that. For example:

Note: in this 2020 talk (and many others) PGP’s CEO explains how they monitor all anti-vaccine messages online 24/7 and their plans to pay off local influencers around the country to promote vaccines and to use counter-terrorism tactics to turn everyone on the internet against the anti-vaxxers (who are “not nice people”)—discussed further in this article. Finally, in a later 2023 webinar about inoculating the public against misinformation, the CEO also mentions they regularly use PR techniques. What I personally find amazing about his numerous talks is that he characterizes things being said online (e.g., that monkeypox was a non-issue) as “dangerous misinformation” which has since been proven true.

Twitter (𝕏) and PR

One branch of the misinformation campaign was Peter Hotez going on a national media tour in 2019 about the dangers the country was facing from online vaccine misinformation, which in turn laid the foundation for rapidly censoring any voices online that dissented against the COVID narrative. Because of this, we saw an escalating level of censorship from all the major internet platforms after Obama’s 2016 speech which then kicked into overdrive during COVID-19 to protect us from dangerous misinformation.

At the time this began in 2016, it became very clear to me that major online censorship was occurring, some of which was happening behind the scenes (e.g., shadow banning) and some of which was happening overtly towards easy to target groups (e.g., the alt-right) which I took as a sign more and more aggressive censorship was going to happen, much of which we would not see.

Simultaneously, since the censorship was very selective in who it targeted, based on who it targeted, while I couldn’t “prove it,” I assumed it had to be some type of collaboration between the government and the pharmaceutical sector. This was eventually confirmed by two things:



•Discovering numerous major investments being made by Big Tech into the pharmaceutical industry.



•Elon Musk buying Twitter (𝕏) and making the choice to publicly release Twitter’s correspondences with the Federal Government, which in turn showed a consistent pattern of Twitter complying with (illegal) requests from the Federal government to censor anything that threatened its narratives. Those documents in turn led to a landmark case that placed an injunction against the Federal Government (which Biden is currently trying to appeal at the Supreme Court).

From my perspective, Elon buying Twitter and making free speech on it was monumental as in addition to it being a large venue for free speech, it’s structure was such that it allowed ideas with merit to spread very quickly, and again and again, I saw well packaged bits of truth reach millions of people (and sometimes make national headlines)—something I’d never witnessed before on any media platform.

When I reflected on why this is, I realized that this frequently cited internet quote described it.

It's not [that] the left can't meme per say, it's that their viewpoints rely on a carefully constructed denial of reality, to a far greater extent than any of the cults or religions they seek to supplant. This doesn't lend itself to simple, easily conveyed messages, because if you rely on your viewers to see things as they are, without providing several layers of carefully selected context, they'll interpret it the wrong way. The left can't meme because memes are the antithesis of how they communicate.

Note: I describe myself as “liberal” but the current definition of “the left” is very different from what many of us signed up for when we became Democrats.

Private Social Media Groups

Prior to my free time getting eaten up by this newsletter, I would often join private online groups with anonymous accounts so I can get a sense of the sociology of different demographics and get a much larger pool of data to work with (e.g., I find what’s in support groups for people with pharmaceutical injuries to often be much better than what I can find in papers).

One of the demographics I often sample are groups for healthcare workers (especially physicians) and again and again, I was struck by how their discourse always got taken over by left-wing physicians who vehemently hated anything which challenged the pharmaceutical narrative, even when the members made it very clear the pharmaceuticals they were using were clearly failing them (or their children).

By the time COVID started, I joined what later became the largest online COVID-19 group and noticed within it:



•Everyone was panicking over the fact they couldn’t treat COVID-19 and were themselves at risk.



•Everyone was desperate for some type of guideline to be authored by an authority they could pass around so they could know what to do.



•No one had any interest in considering alternative treatments for COVID-19 (e.g., hydroxychloroquine), and whenever someone suggested the group descended upon them like a pack of hyenas.



•The group was very willing to go after dissident physicians. For example, after the ER doctors in Bakersfield gave a statement to the media that the harms of lockdowns were causing more harm than benefit (which is now generally accepted to be true), the group became absolutely incensed about (e.g., they claimed it was being done because the doctors had a conflict of interest since they owned an urgent care which lost business from lockdowns and they stated the doctors were killing people with their misinformation). In turn, the Covid group activists discussed filing complaints against the doctors with California’s medical board, left fake negative reviews on Yelp pages for their Urgent Care business, and joined together to write a statement they submitted to the ER doctor's specialty college which resulted in those organizations publicly disavowing the doctors. All of that was really childish and ultimately didn’t matter (especially since the Bakersfield doctors ended up being proven completely correct), but as far as I could tell during the year I spent in the group, it was their largest “accomplishment” (which they repeatedly patted themselves on the back for).

Note: I debated screen capturing all of this before I left the group, but I decided not to because I don’t support leaking people’s private communications regardless of how much I personally dislike the individuals.

Once I started spending time on Twitter, I noticed there was a group of doctors with moderate sized followings (e.g., typically around 8-20k followers) who would consistently attack things people I knew tweeted out. What was noteworthy about it however was that:



•They were very fast to respond to these posts.



•They typically said the same things (which would then be copied by other people who weren’t doctors). They also tended to continually share articles from sciencebasedmedicine.org, a site that is well known for belligerently and illogically attacking anything unconventional.

Note: I periodically read the articles on that site as a quick way to verify if there is a valid argument against something I am considering. While I feel they are mostly full of it (like their predecessor Quackwatch), they will catch valid counterarguments (if they exist) and hence save me a lot of time.



•They felt and thought very similar to the difficult physicians I’d seen in the previous groups (e.g., the COVID ones).



•Initially I tried to engage with them in dialogs, but I found they were completely unreasonable or willing to consider anything I mentioned (e.g., their minds were so set on confirming their reality, that they would rapidly misinterpret something I wrote and attack their misinterpretation of what I said, but then refuse to discuss the subject when I pointed out that was not what I said). After a while, I got the sense they were fairly similar to many of the other trolls I’d engaged with online in the past and despite being MDs, weren’t actually very intelligent, so I heeded the advice Ed Dowd gave me “never engage a troll—all you accomplish is give them a platform and elevating them.”

Note: Steve Kirsch has been trying for years to get these people to debate with him, but while they frequently disparage him, they’ve ardently refused to debate Steve

Because of the above points, I was relatively certain these people had to be in some type of private group which was even more rabid than the ones I’d been in before, but I just didn’t feel motivated to track it down. However, I was a bit surprised when I found out just how organized they were.

Private Groups

I lost patience with the physicians in the COVID groups, so I was gone from them long before the vaccines hit the market. Nonetheless, once they did and I began to see an immediate deluge of severe injuries and deaths (which greatly exceeded what I had expected for the vaccine), I noticed most of my (fairly conservative) colleagues would make up remarkable rationalizations in their minds to keep on pushing the vaccines so I could only imagine what was happening in these left-wing groups.

Fortunately, doctors and nurses did start speaking out publicly, and I noticed each time they did, it was like they stirred up a beehive, with their posts rapidly getting removed from Twitter and many of them facing real life professional repercussions (e.g., being fired from their job, losing hospital privileges, or having a lot of medical board complaints filed against them). For example, this is what happened to Dr. Bowden:

Note: medical board complaints are a major issue for a doctor because they are extremely time consuming and costly to deal with, the board is obligated to investigate any complaints they receive (especially those from doctors), and once you lose your license in one jurisdiction the other state medical boards will typically rescind it too. Furthermore, every physician does things that are not in accordance with the existing practice requirements, so if a medical board wants to find something to nail a doctor on, they typically can, so it’s very much a selective prosecution issue (e.g., there are numerous cases of surgeons making their hospitals lots of money that have killed lots of patients and had repeated complaints from their peers about how reckless their practices are let off completely by the boards, whereas I know numerous people who have lost their licenses for trivial issues that no one was harmed by and no patient complained about). The worst part is that since having a medical license is seen as a privilege, the normal legal protections offered in a court of law do not apply to medical board inquiries, so you often have to have a really good lawyer and luck to defend against this process.

I, in turn, have multiple friends who either lost their license or had a serious sanction for the actions they took to save lives during COVID-19, which to be very clear, did not harm anyone, so this tactic works. The thing I find remarkable about this is that the people who filed those complaints would never under any circumstances want it done to them and would loudly proclaim it was the most unfair and cruel thing imaginable—yet they gleefully did it to other people. This essentially is why I never leaked the posts from the groups I was in regardless of how much they bothered me, if I was in their shoes I wouldn’t want it done to me.

As it turns out, the group I suspected was operating did indeed exist, and as I later learned they were much more organized than I’d initially suspected.

Note: much of what follows comes from my favorite anonymous mouse, Jikkileaks, investigative journalist John Davidson who recently released an excellent COVID-19 documentary called 'Epidemic of Fraud,’ (which he spent the last year putting together) and Lee Fang of the Intercept.

Continue reading...

