The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

It is baffling that anyone accepts that someone else has autonomy over their body. What kind of logic is this? It makes absolutely no sense. Self-autonomy period belongs to everyone. But parents don't adhere to such a principle because they force their children to take the poison dart and they don't even know what they contain. It's ludicrous that individuals have to justify their own body autonomy. But a problem arises when we win this case, that autonomy in other areas becomes questionable as well making government look illigetimate - which it is.

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