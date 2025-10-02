by Terrence Goggin

I. THE SILENT COLD RAGE AT QUANTICO

Sometimes a photo says it better than words. The event at Quantico Virginia will go down in history, but not the way Trump and Hegseth expect. The Military at Quantico silently but clearly reacted to this unprecedented event. But not in the way Trump wanted or expected. For Trump it was, in Churchill’s immortal words,

“Not the end, it’s not even the beginning of the end, but it is the end of the beginning.”

What the Trump Administration faced this morning was two words: COLD REJECTION. Rejection of the Trump Administration to lead the Commanders of the United States Military into the future of 21st Century warfare .

The Military may salute them, the military may follow precise written legal orders, but the Military will not follow them into their retreat from the modern world, contracting into the Western Hemisphere like shriveling bullies afraid of the modern world and focus on “reestablishing order” in American cities. It’s quite preposterous.

THE COMMAND CHIEF PETTY OFFICERS AT QUANTICO. THEY MAKE THE U.S. FLEETS RUN LIKE A SWISS WATCH

As the President and his Secretary of Defense attacked the modern American Armed Forces as “Fat Generals with too many beards, stupid rules of engagement and special female fitness standards.” or words to that effect, these Generals and Admirals, Command Sargents Major and Command Chief Petty Officers, female and male, Black, White and Brown, sat stony faced and took the grievous insults and verbal tongue lashing like who they are, the best of the best; the Commanders and senior enlisted men of the most powerful military force the world has ever seen, in stony silent fury.

Among their legendary recent triumphs:

1.) The total destruction, without the loss of a single attacking plane, of the Iranian nuclear bomb facilities at Fordo by Stealth bombers of the “Mighty 8th Air Force” of the Global Strike Command.

2.) The vital, pin-point “Targeting Assistance” provided 24-7 to the Ukraine Armed Forces that have allowed the UAF to sink the Russian Black Sea Flagship; drive the Russian Battle Fleet to their harbors and stalemate the vaunted Russian Army twice its size for three and half years

3.) Command and direct the massive rearmament of the Ukrainian Army making it largest, strongest and most modern Army in Europe.

And the list could go on.

II. THE REJECTION AND ITS MEANING

How do we know Quantico audience of military leaders rejected, not only the views of the Trump/Hegseth Defense Department, but it’s very ability to lead?

We know this because as Trump and Hegseth rose out of the proverbial trenches shouting at the top of their flabby voices “FOLLOW ME”, the time honored cry of an Infantry Platoon Leader, the military commanders remained stone cold standing in the trench, folding their hands, refusing to applaud, refusing to laud, and mocking in their after action reports to the media, “THAT COULD HAVE BEEN PUT IN AN EMAIL….WHY BRING US HERE TO LISTEN TO A CAMPAIGN SPEECH”.

The disdain, contempt and mockery was deafening. You can read it in this evening’s Politico or leaks to their insider news buddies in the Washington Post coverage. WAPO’s David Ignatius notes in tomorrow’s edition published this evening reflecting his high level sources views of the meeting:

“The scariest part about Tuesday’s military pep rally….[Trump and Hegseth] seem oblivious to the reality that 21st century combat will be dominated by drones and artificial intelligence plus commanders who understand these high tech weapons.”

Other reported the reactions:

“It’s a waste of time for a lot of people who emphatically had better things they could and should have been doing.”

“It’s also an inexcusable strategic risk to concentrate so many leaders in the operational chain of command in the same publicly known time and place, TO CONVEY AN INANE MESSAGE OF LITTLE MERIT.”

These statements were leaked because the vast majority of the attendees mocked these political leaders occupying high office. And, tellingly, there were no military leaders willing to make positive comments. Such mockery and contempt reveal an underlying lack of confidence that is a fundamental requirement of leadership. If a leader rises up and commands “follow me” and no one follows, the leader becomes a fool walking into an ambush and slaughter. And that’s where this Administration finds itself at the end of eight months in office.

The American Military can and will lead itself . In a crisis it will act and defeat any foe. But in planning for the future force required at mid 21st Century, the new Democratic Congress will have to take up the slack. The Trump Administration is a cold dead hulk floating in the water so far as the Military is concerned. If you don’t believe it, look again at their photos. They speak far louder than any words I may write.

UPDATE 😊

Well that WAS interesting. The last Special Report pushed the West Point History Professor up the SubStack leaderboard to #15 ahead of Michael Moore! Thank you dear readers.

MY PITCH 🧐

It's been an interesting, exciting few days. Full of uncertainty but hope. The Trumpians have walked into a trap. As I write these words the Government has shut down over the Republicans' failure to negotiate the reversal of the massive reductions of health care for nearly 100 million Americans to pay for a Trillion dollar tax cut for the wealthy. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO WIN THAT ARGUMENT WITH THE VOTERS. So we are entering uncertain times.

We have three affordable plans:

$7.50 monthly

$75 yearly

$115 for a Founding Subscription entitling the purchaser to a beautiful West Point Black Knight Lapel Pin, the logo of this Seminar and the West Point athletic teams.Please be sure to email me your mailing address to: terrencepatrick1@icloud.com Note: I’m running behind in getting the lapel pins out. These are “times that try men’s souls” as Patrick Henry said. But you will get them come hell or high water.

On that positive note I wish you all a fond:

GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK 🍀🦅

