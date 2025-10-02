The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
Xmetanoia's avatar
Xmetanoia
23m

US military is another in a LONG line of formidable militaries that begin nobly by defending free and independent communities. When those communities thrive and inevitably become corrupt then those forces establish EMPIRE and prop up EMPIRE until its citizens and political leaders…and military, become so corrupt that even those militaries cannot support and defend them anymore. This situation is no different. Just the technology. Sin and corruption will destroy ALL, even if AI is put in charge. We cannot make AI better than we are. It will have to be corrupted so that it does identify the people that run the organized crime government behind the scenes.

I’m sure a propagandist for the Roman military would have sounded EXACTLY the same as the author of this article.

Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
1h

Been a disaster for over 60 years so double down on doing the samething over and over. Grandfather’s disease son thats the way its always been done. Back to killing bad guys

