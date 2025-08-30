The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Guido
I don't believe many of those tactics will even be required soon. The current "pasture" of young Americans is ripe for harvest without manipulation.

A generation desperately seeking that "handler" they had every day at public screwl is practically already there, right where they are wanted. Which, of course, is the desired outcome of the commie-inspired takeover of our education system decades ago.

Not much hope for any actual resistance there.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

