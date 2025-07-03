The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Redeemed Dissident
8h

DJT & associates are finishing off the task of destroying the present Rothschild Pozi-scheme gone mad, debt-based Federal Reserve fiat money system (while continuing to spend their way into oblivion, while the Fed quietly buys up the ever-escalating debt into a spiral of certain death, while sending the stock market careering especially with the promise of more war to finance).

This will facilitate the transition of even more wealth from the lower "caste" to the elitist caste. It will enable the implementation of the digital control system and will cull many of the banking institutions, businesses, and financially-challenged households (most of the middle class & any already in survival mode) while providing even more excuses for famine, martial law and military patrols on our streets. The Great Taking is already in process.

60Gigahertz2
8h

This is according to plan right? This is the last year of the Bank for International Settlement's (BIS) Going Direct Reset that is supposed to be finished in 2025. Listen to their announcement and learn about the monetary restructure they are doing:

Best Evidence w/John Titus: Larry & Carsten's Excellent Pandemic 08/15/2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk

So, after this year, there won't be any use for the US Dollar because we'll all be forced onto Stablecoin or some other platform the parasites at the 'federal' private Reserve Bank and the BIS control.

Here's the play - and I really hope that I am wrong and this young man is wrong... but I'm not counting on it:

06/11/25 THE RUSSIAN GUY WITH THE 3 WAVES...

https://substack.com/profile/39108272-tboxtango/note/c-124563150

*Describes The Going Direct Reset and how the globalists are going to make it happen.

