The US dollar is on track for its worst year in modern history
The US dollar is on track for its worst year in modern history and may not be done falling yet
The US dollar is on track for its worst year in modern history and may not be done falling yet. The greenback is down more than 7% this year and Morgan Stanley predicts it could fall another 10%. A weaker dollar could make US exports more competitive, boosting Trump’s plan to rebalance US trade, but makes imports more expensive, adding to the sting of tariffs.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The question ahead is whether the dollar doesn’t just lose its value, but its role at the center of the global financial system. So far, there are few alternatives. And efforts to de-dollarize — central banks shifting into gold, China shoveling its currency into developing nations through swap lines — haven’t meaningfully shifted the picture. But as political economist Ngaire Woods wrote for Semafor in an essay earlier this year, “they haven’t dethroned the dollar, but that’s because the US government has protected it through sound policy and global engagement.”
Food for thought: The year that came closest to 2025 in dollar depreciation was 1973, and the result was then-President Richard Nixon taking the US off the gold standard. “Big moves in the dollar tend to create moments of instability,” Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said.
New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.
The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.
See the Press Release with more details HERE.
Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com
Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
DJT & associates are finishing off the task of destroying the present Rothschild Pozi-scheme gone mad, debt-based Federal Reserve fiat money system (while continuing to spend their way into oblivion, while the Fed quietly buys up the ever-escalating debt into a spiral of certain death, while sending the stock market careering especially with the promise of more war to finance).
This will facilitate the transition of even more wealth from the lower "caste" to the elitist caste. It will enable the implementation of the digital control system and will cull many of the banking institutions, businesses, and financially-challenged households (most of the middle class & any already in survival mode) while providing even more excuses for famine, martial law and military patrols on our streets. The Great Taking is already in process.
This is according to plan right? This is the last year of the Bank for International Settlement's (BIS) Going Direct Reset that is supposed to be finished in 2025. Listen to their announcement and learn about the monetary restructure they are doing:
Best Evidence w/John Titus: Larry & Carsten's Excellent Pandemic 08/15/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk
So, after this year, there won't be any use for the US Dollar because we'll all be forced onto Stablecoin or some other platform the parasites at the 'federal' private Reserve Bank and the BIS control.
Here's the play - and I really hope that I am wrong and this young man is wrong... but I'm not counting on it:
06/11/25 THE RUSSIAN GUY WITH THE 3 WAVES...
https://substack.com/profile/39108272-tboxtango/note/c-124563150
*Describes The Going Direct Reset and how the globalists are going to make it happen.