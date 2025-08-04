The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

denise ward
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

So they rape and torture children and then we believe them when they say Jeffrey Epstein is dead? The government is set up to enable child trafficking. That's right, we do nothing. They can do anything to us, and they know it because we have done nothing and we have spoken about nothing. I can barely believe the people just stick their heads in the sand and go on, they go shopping. Help! We're living in a hellhole.

