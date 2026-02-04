Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Global Affairs

Freddie Ponton

21st Century Wire

”Trump did not walk into the White House alone. He stormed in with a promise to “drain the swamp,” but trailing in his shadow was Jared Kushner, carrying a tangled web of private financial networks, offshore holdings, and foreign capital so deeply embedded it functioned like a quiet engine at the heart of the presidency. Years later, FBI documents released alongside the Epstein files crystallised the danger, with a Confidential Human Source (CHS) alleging that Trump had been compromised by Israel, and that Kushner was the true centre of gravity, orchestrating both the Trump Organisation and the White House from within.

DOCUMENT: Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) – CHS Reporting Document, 10/19/2020 (Source: US DOJ

Fbi Chs Reporting Document 240KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is not theatre. Intelligence reporting rarely accuses outright; it maps vulnerability, flags leverage, and exposes the invisible pathways through which foreign influence can seep into the corridors of American power, remaining unnoticed, unchallenged, and structurally unstoppable.

The question is not whether the allegation would hold up in court. The question is whether the record itself, including Trump’s 2025 mandate, his cascade of executive orders, and his most consequential foreign policy moves in the Middle East, confirms the risk it described. Viewed closely, a pattern emerges, pointing to a presidency where private capital, foreign networks, and personal access converge to shape outcomes that consistently serve Israeli interests, and not Americans. The decisions emanating from the Trump 2:0 administration appear to be dictated from within rather than guided by democratic oversight. As this story unfolds, it becomes clear that these are not isolated incidents or accidental alignment—they are structural, enduring, and deeply consequential.

A Presidency Rewired from the Inside

Before Jared Kushner ever stepped inside the West Wing, his family’s business was deeply enmeshed in a web of international capital and offshore entities. Kushner Companies, the real estate firm founded by his father, Charles Kushner, was burdened with debt following aggressive expansion into Manhattan in the late 2000s and early 2010s. To stay solvent, the business increasingly turned to unusual, opaque sources of capital.

Documents and reporting reveal that Israeli‑linked capital flowed into Kushner‑controlled deals through vehicles like Gaia Investments Corp, headquartered outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, and its U.S. affiliates, such as 65 Bay LLC (+ venture with KABR), originally known as GAIA JC LLC, and whose names would later appear in federal ethics disclosures in ways that triggered concerns about transparency. These investment vehicles were nominally distinct, but were tied through corporate filings and insider networks to Raz Steinmetz, a member of one of Israel’s wealthiest families, “The Steinmetzes“, whose global interests span diamonds, mining, real estate, and infrastructure. The Kushner Companies seem to have conducted a public “scrubbing” of their connections to Steinmetz. In late 2014, the Gaia name and logo vanished from the list of partners on the Kushner website, where it had been featured since early 2013.

Raz Steinmetz, and by extension his extended family network, helped finance dozens of Kushner properties in Lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn, bringing investments reportedly worth more than $150 million, and participated in joint ownership of major developments such as Trump Bay Street in Jersey City, where Kushner Companies partnered with entities controlled by Steinmetz affiliates.

These are not trivial commercial links. They are financial entanglements that predate public office, involve shell companies and offshore structures that obscure beneficial ownership, often linking back to Israeli billionaires, and reveal how a struggling real estate dynasty came to depend on international investment channels, with their own political and economic stakes.

When Jared Kushner assumed senior advisory roles in the White House, overseeing Middle East policy, diplomacy, and national security advice, he brought with him not only his ideology but a network of corporate and financial dependencies that would remain active, albeit obscured, during his tenure.

Jared became senior advisor to Trump in 2017 and held the position until Trump left office in 2021. He was the primary Trump administration participant for the Middle East Peace Process, authoring the Trump peace plan and facilitating the talks that led to the signing of the Abraham Accords and other normalisation agreements between Israel and various Arab states in 2020. He founded Affinity Partners, a private equity firm that derives most of its funds from the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund. In 2025, Kushner returned to an informal advisory role in the second Trump administration, serving, along with Steve Witkoff, as a key intermediary in diplomatic negotiations regarding the Israel–Hamas war and the war in Ukraine.

Nowadays, in the dim underbelly of global power plays, Jared Kushner’s shadow stretches long, weaving a tangled web around Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace”, a cabal of insiders poised to carve up Gaza’s ruins. It starts with Marc Rowan, the Apollo Global Management mogul, who consulted Jeffrey Epstein on the firm’s tax affairs, and who once tossed a lifeline of $184 million to Kushner’s faltering family real estate empire, only to turn around and whisper pleas for Federal Reserve bailouts into his ear during crisis hours.

Then there’s Steve Witkoff, the slick real estate operator, knotted up in the same murky networks of Arab-Israeli backroom deals that Kushner calls home. Enter Yakir Gabay, a steadfast partner in crime for over a decade, joining forces in ruthless property heists across the Atlantic, and this from Miami’s sun-soaked shores to London’s foggy streets. Not to be outdone, Tony Blair slithers in, the faded statesman hawking visions of a glitzy “Gaza Riviera” that reeks of ethnic cleansing’s dark undercurrents. And pulling Ajay Banga into the fray, ensnaring the World Bank chief in schemes to plunder Ukraine’s war-torn aftermath. Together, they rip away diplomacy’s thin disguise, unleashing crony capitalism’s voracious beast upon a $25-30 billion Gaza reconstruction feast—a banquet of exploitation in a democracy devoured from within by unelected phantoms who mock the very notion of the people’s will.

Capital, Policy, and the Shape of Alignment

The post‑government chapter of Kushner’s career, encapsulated by the launch of Affinity Partners, did not represent a break from foreign influence; it amplified it. Affinity raised billions from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to invest in American and Israeli companies, including stakes in Phoenix Financial, one of Israel’s largest insurance and financial services firms, and in units of Shlomo Group, a diversified Israeli conglomerate with infrastructure and defence-linked assets.

This capital inflow reflected something more than strategic investment; it confirmed a system of alignment that began long before Kushner left office. During his time in government, Kushner pushed policy outcomes that were sharply asymmetrical: recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the U.S. endorsement of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the sidelining of the Palestinians in peace negotiations. These decisions did little to serve the United States as an impartial actor but conferred enormous political capital on one side of a contested conflict.

Meanwhile, the family’s real estate ventures continued to tap global financial networks and offshore vehicles like RealCadre LLC, commonly known as Cadre, a platform Kushner co‑founded in 2014 alongside Ryan Williams, and his brother Joshua Kushner, with a startup capital including a $250 million line of credit from the family of George Soros. Josh Kushner is the founder of Thrive Capital, a venture capital investment firm, and a major investor in Israeli startups. Together, they quietly raised tens of millions from foreign and anonymous sources in jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands, adding layers of opacity to the flow of capital surrounding Jared Kushner’s private interests, even as he retained ownership stakes while in government. In 2020, he eventually divested his interest in CADRE, after several investigative media outlets discovered he was channelling funds into Opportunity Zone initiatives that provided tax incentives he had actively advocated for in Washington, which led to backlash over the perception that he was profiting from his position in the White House.

Viewed in sequence, the pattern was not serendipitous. Capital stabilised the Kushner family’s finances, access followed, trust was conferred within the White House, policy aligned with external interests, and profit and reinvestment followed. Ultimately, this represents a self‑reinforcing cycle that blurred public duties and private gain, which should have raised numerous red flags.

Vulnerability, Ideology, and the Epstein Context

One of the most revealing episodes of Kushner’s transition into public power was the security clearance process. Intelligence officials flagged Kushner’s financial entanglements, with entities like GAIA JC LLC and foreign lenders, as a foreign influence risk, a technical term in security vetting indicating potential exposure. Yet that risk was overridden politically rather than resolved through reassessment.

This interlocks with the broader puzzle of the Epstein disclosures not because of proven operational use, but because Epstein’s networks exemplified how private wealth, elite access, foreign interests, and institutional resistance to scrutiny co‑emerge. Epstein was protected for years by relationships that cut across finance, politics, and intelligence spheres, and the sources in the FBI reporting linked to him raised warnings about undue influence. The existence of such material, especially when intelligence agencies consider it, becomes part of the strategic environment of leverage even without judicial proof.

In parallel, ideology provided direction. The Kushner family’s longstanding philanthropic support for Israeli causes, ties to settlement movements, and personal proximity to figures like **Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly stayed in the Kushner home and cultivated personal bonds with the family, meant that when Kushner took charge of Middle East policy, these deeply embedded preferences were not sidelined. They became operational priorities.

This is where the FBI source’s assessment gains coherence:

One layer described susceptibility, another structural embeddedness. Susceptibility without structure is weakness; structure without susceptibility is inertia. The combination is policy alignment without accountability.

Consent, Sovereignty, and the Lessons of Alignment

The deepest failure here is not legal; it is democratic. Americans did not vote for a presidency conducted through family backchannels and international capital circuits. They did not consent to an arrangement in which an adviser’s private financial exposure intersected with public power in ways that shaped foreign policies, geopolitical outcomes, and economic trajectories.

Sovereignty is not merely a slogan. It is about who gets to define interests, set agendas, and negotiate outcomes without public oversight. When an adviser’s financial dependencies span borders, involve shell entities and opaque partnerships, and when regulatory protections are overridden politically, the line between personal benefit and public duty becomes indistinct.

“America First” ceased to function as a safeguard. It became rhetoric cloaking alignment — relational, structural, and invisible to the ordinary voter.

The pattern we observe, of capital moving through opaque channels into private gain while shaping foreign policy, demands scrutiny, not speculation. Democracy does not fail only when ballots are stolen; it fails when consent is manufactured under premises the public never knew they were endorsing.

If foreign alignment now travels through family ties, private equity, and offshore networks, the urgent question is not whether influence exists. It is whether democratic institutions still possess the tools, transparency, and will to recognise and constrain it. At what point does proximity become governance, and how many warning signs can be overridden before vulnerability is indistinguishable from policy?

Continue reading...

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

Get a new 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) on Substack as a $50 yearly member. We will throw in a paperback version of either: To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR a NEW 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! for an additional $15. Domestic S&H included, international gets a $10 S&H credit & pays the difference. E-mail us for an international shipping quote.

Go Paid as a $250 Founding Member and get the New 2026 Liberator Flash Drive with signed/personalized High-Resolution Hard Copies of BOTH To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND an Art of Liberty “Everything Bundle.”



