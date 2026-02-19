Welcome to the largest World-Changing Events List on the internet!

Since 2015, Kenny Palurintano has been maintaining this list of solutions-focused, revolutionary, freedom-oriented, healing, and empowering conferences, festivals, convergences, and gatherings - all over Planet Earth.

After a decade of uploading a new version of the list to various blockchain platforms every year, in 2026 the list got its own permanent home, with a permanent URL that people can simply come back to every year: worldchanging.events

If this list has brought value to you over the years, please consider donating at receive.cash/world-changing-events

If you know of any events that are focused on liberating humanity & bringing about a more peaceful, free, and loving world, please email kennythegeek(at)proton(dot)me

Get Kenny Palurintano’s Collected Writings at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

Kenny Palurintano is a voluntaryist author, activist, vegan chef, nomad and sage. He wanders the planet with a backpack and a decade-old laptop running Windows 7, and barely smart phone, making an outsized impact in every place he lands. His knowledge spans anarchist thought to crypto to hip hop to health. He facilitates events that combine spiritual improvement and the leading artists of the liberty movement. He creates community and brings the vibe from the Rainbow Gathering to the White Rose.

We are pleased to offer a collection of his short essays to support his work.

It’s Called Modern History, Not “Conspiracy Theory”

Mind of a Wanderer

So, You’re an Anarchist?

The Rainbow Gathering: Five Decades of Beta-Testing Anarchist Society

Capitalism vs Communism

$20.00

https://artofliberty.org/product/the-collected-writings-of-kenny-palurintano/