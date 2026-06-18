The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

[Substack started it's screen drop issue to get me to stop typing this comment]

And most European women don't carry guns. I am learning to open carry, yes or yes.

In Chicago, when the rape kits pile up the PD burns the building down to get rid of them.

The conviction rate for rapists in the USA is still 5%, going on how many decades? It was 5% in 1977 when I got out of high school.

I am proud of those 20,000 concerned UK citizens who funded that report. Now, can they turn the issue into a make or break on their next sheriff's election, and get their politicians to increase jail terms for sexual assaults to something meaningful?

My ret. police officer friend worked for two years to get a serial child sex offender in the Alaskan Inuit community on Kodiak where he worked - to be arrested, tried and convicted. I don't know how many children the guy raped. He got two years. The Inuit women who participated came to him afterwards and told him flat out - if he came back to the village they were going to get him alone in the woods an kill him.

Back in the 1970's, in Rutherford County, NC a father pimped his three daughters to the local men. Everyone knew he was doing it. The Sheriffs did NOTHING. The church going so-called "good men" did NOTHING. Even the chuirch going women who could have put a stop to it by speaking out - DID NOTHING. If the good poeople don't stop this shit, who do they think is going too?

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
1h

Ask why they came. The indus hydropower…

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