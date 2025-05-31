by SerpentZA and Adrian Bonthuys

Streamer Winston Sterzl, known on Youtube as Serpentza, is a white man from South Africa who grew up on his father’s small reptile zoo. He has lived in China and now lives in America. He sets the record straight about the genocide of white farmers in home country. His own family fell victim to a landowner/farm attack (video link). Winston proposed that the government is involved in the farm attacks because the perpetrators sometimes use sophisticated cell phone jamming equipment.

He said that white South African people are not welcome in their European countries of origin because so many generations have passed over 400 years. White people, who comprise about 8% of the population in South Africa, are not wanted. The government uses them as scapegoats for all of their problems and failures.

While there is rampant crime and murder in South Africa, only whites are discriminated against for jobs, only white land is targeted for confiscation, and only whites are called out as targets for murder.

South Africa has many resources but suffers from poverty as entrepreneurs and investors back away from unstable societies and governments due to crime.

Former South African President Zuma also called for the killing of the white farmers and confiscation of their land: If the government endorses killing a certain group, it is unlikely that it will prosecute those who carry out the murders.

South African Billionaire Robert Hersov said that the African National Congress (ANC) party has ruled since 1994 and has adopted the Soviet playbook that they are now implementing. The ANC has de-industrialized South Africa and destroyed the economy. Hersov said that his country has the highest unemployment rate in the world at 41%, and has 60% youth unemployment! He blamed the ANC for breaking all of the state-owned enterprises. He said 28 million out of 60 million people survive on social grants (welfare).

He says it is a matter of time before expropriation of land without compensation will be utilized.

